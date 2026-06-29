Headwind MDM Launches Cloud Build Platform for AOSP Device Manufacturers

Managed AOSP Android Devices Delivery by OEM

New platform simplifies delivery of enterprise-ready managed Android devices without costly firmware customization

The service has been a huge relief for us. Our engineers do not speak English, and updating our MDM agent used to be a headache that often took weeks. Now our team can complete it in minutes” — Guo Jiaying, Product Manager

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Headwind MDM today announced the launch of its Cloud Build Platform , enabling Android OEMs and enterprise customers to generate platform-signed MDM agents for AOSP-based devices without requiring Android development expertise or complex build environments.The Android Open Source Project (AOSP) does not include a built-in MDM provisioning workflow – the provisioning wizard is proprietary, closed-source software available only on GMS-licensed devices. As a result, hardware manufacturers often face expensive firmware customization projects or labor-intensive provisioning workflows when delivering managed devices to enterprise customers.Headwind MDM addresses this challenge by enabling OEMs to deploy platform-signed MDM agents with system privileges. In practice, platform-signed agents have become the preferred approach for special-purpose Android devices such as kiosks, handheld computers, digital signage, and industrial terminals because they eliminate the need for customer-specific firmware modifications while fitting naturally into existing manufacturing processes.The new Cloud Build Platform automates the process of customizing, building, and signing the open-source Headwind MDM agent. OEMs and enterprise customers can generate updated platform-signed APKs in minutes without Android Studio, dedicated developer workstations, or specialized Android engineers. The platform also includes AI-powered code review and malware scanning to improve the quality and security of generated APKs."The service has been a huge relief for us. Our engineers do not speak English, and updating our MDM agent used to be a major headache that often took weeks. Now our support team can complete the entire process in minutes," said Guo Jiaying, Product Manager at a Shanghai-based manufacturer of embedded Android displays for medical devices.The platform is designed with security and privacy in mind. OEMs that are not permitted to share platform signing keys with third parties can deploy a self-hosted signing module within their own infrastructure, where platform keys remain under their exclusive control. The Cloud Build Platform communicates with the self-hosted signing service to produce platform-signed APKs without exposing sensitive signing credentials.By combining open-source flexibility with automated build and signing workflows, Headwind MDM helps Android OEMs reduce engineering effort, accelerate enterprise deployments, and deliver managed AOSP device fleets more efficiently.For more information about the Headwind MDM Cloud Build Platform, visit the Headwind MDM website

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