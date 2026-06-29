Instacoins Wins Two Awards at Malta iGaming Excellence Awards 2026

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Instacoins Travel and Instacoins Concierge recognised as industry leaders at MiGEA 2026

We set out to build something genuinely useful for a new generation of clients who expect more from the services they use, and to bridge the gap between digital assets and premium lifestyle.” — Jean Paul Bonnici, CEO, Instacoins

ST JULIANS, MALTA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instacoins, the Malta-registered fintech and lifestyle platform, has won two awards at the Malta iGaming Excellence Awards 2026 (MiGEA), taking home both nominations on the night. Instacoins Travel was awarded Best Online Booking, B2B Travel Service and Consumer-Facing Travel Platform, while Instacoins Concierge was recognised as Best Luxury Concierge and Business Travel Services Company. The awards ceremony took place on 25 June 2026 in Malta.The double win reflects Instacoins' growing presence at the intersection of travel, lifestyle and digital finance. Instacoins Travel, provides a consumer-facing travel booking platform built exclusively for crypto users, allowing clients to book and pay entirely in digital assets. Instacoins Concierge, is a high-touch luxury concierge and lifestyle management service designed for globally mobile, high-net-worth clients, offering bespoke travel arrangements, premium listings and full lifestyle support with flexible payment options across both cryptocurrency and fiat.Jean Paul Bonnici, CEO of Instacoins, commented:"𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘴. 𝘞𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘶𝘴𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘢𝘱 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘺𝘭𝘦. 𝘛𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘮𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮."Both platforms continue to expand their offering. Instacoins Concierge recently launched a luxury listings feature as a prelude to a full lifestyle directory, with premium properties, private jets, yacht charters and exclusive experiences available to enquire about directly through the platform. Instacoins Travel, continues to grow its inventory of flights, accommodation and event ticketing, with cryptocurrency checkout available across all bookings alongside a dedicated B2B offering for businesses seeking bespoke and bulk travel arrangements.The MiGEA awards recognise excellence across the iGaming, fintech and digital services industries, with entries from companies across Europe, the Middle East and beyond.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹Instacoins Travel, available at www.instacoins.travel, is a consumer-facing travel booking platform built exclusively for crypto users. From flights and accommodation to event ticketing and experiences, Instacoins Travel allows clients to book and pay entirely in cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and other leading digital assets. Built for a new generation of globally mobile clients who live and transact in crypto, Instacoins Travel is redefining how digital asset holders access and pay for travel.Instacoins Travel also serves businesses through a dedicated B2B offering designed for corporates and organisations seeking a reliable travel booking solution without the requirement to pay in cryptocurrency. From bespoke travel arrangements to bulk bookings, the B2B service provides businesses with a flexible, straightforward solution for managing travel at scale, with traditional payment methods accepted alongside crypto for those who prefer them.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲Instacoins Concierge, available at www.instacoins.vip , is a luxury concierge and lifestyle management platform serving discerning, globally mobile clients who expect more from the services they use. From bespoke travel arrangements and high-value lifestyle support to a curated directory of premium listings spanning private jets, yacht charters, villas and exclusive experiences, Instacoins Concierge delivers a white-glove, discreet service with flexible payment options across both cryptocurrency and fiat. Designed for those who value precision, privacy and seamless execution, Instacoins Concierge is where luxury meets the future of payments.Book your next journey at www.instacoins.travel or speak with our concierge team at www.instacoins.vip

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