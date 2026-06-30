Build Academic Confidence this July: Eye Level Malaysia's Exclusive Mystery Promo

Eye Level Critical Thinking Math Booklet and Hands-on Learning Tools

The perfect timing to assess progress and boost school confidence.

Daekyo Co., Ltd (KRX:019680)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eye Level Malaysia , a supplemental education program that has been in Malaysia for over 20 years, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Mid-Year Promo for 2026. Throughout July, new enrollments are entitled to an exclusive Eye Level Mystery Box Plushie upon enrollment.The mid-year period is a crucial time for students and parents in Malaysia. Following the local school mid-year examination period and preceding the international school summer break, July represents a vital window for families to assess learning progress and seek enrichment programs that build long-term academic confidence. In addition to preparing for UPSR and SPM for final-year primary and secondary students, the Ministry of Education of Malaysia has also announced a year-end assessment for Standard 4 students. The middle of the year is a crucial time to strengthen foundations and be fully equipped to undertake the assessment.The leaning towards preparedness has been confirmed by Eye Level’s year-on-year subject growth of 123%, particularly in early childhood education, as awareness of basic learning skills has increased. This massive influx demonstrates a critical national shift: Malaysian parents are aggressively prioritizing Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), logical mathematics, and English literacy before children enter formal primary schooling.Learning Curiosity Born From MysteryThis year’s promotion introduces the "Blind Box" concept, featuring a collection of high-quality plush toys designed to represent the "spark of learning" and the "curiosity to explore". Each Mystery Box contains one of three exclusive designs—including two general designs and one rare secret design—encouraging a sense of fun and achievement for children as they begin their educational journey.These limited-edition plushies are crafted with premium embroidery finishing and are designed to be attached to school bags, serving as a reminder that success is about perseverance and never giving up.A Need for the Future: Critical Thinking Math Central to the Eye Level curriculum is its world-renowned Critical Thinking Math (CTM) program. Unlike traditional programs that focus solely on arithmetic and rote memorization, Eye Level’s CTM is designed to develop the cognitive skills necessary for effective problem-solving and logical reasoning.The CTM curriculum focuses on:Pattern Recognition: Helping students identify sequences and relationships in data.Geometry and Spatial Sense: Utilizing physical tools like Blocks and Shapes to understand 3D structures and spatial orientation.Logical Reasoning: Teaching children how to approach complex problems systematically.Problem Solving: Encouraging students to apply mathematical concepts to real-world scenarios.During 2025, the Eye Level Math and English program recorded over 8,000 students, an increase of 9.82% from the year 2024. This speaks to the awareness of the parents to not only want their children to excel in their school examinations but also to develop the analytical mindset required for future success in an increasingly complex education landscape.Eye Level Mid-Year PromoEye Level Mid-Year Promo commenced from 1st to 31st July. New enrollment shall receive a plushie of a random design from a selection of 3. Parents are encouraged to visit their nearest Eye Level Learning Center for a free Diagnostic Test to determine their child's starting point and experience the program firsthand. They can visit myeyelevel.com for more information.About Eye LevelEye Level is a global educational organization in 20 countries, empowering millions of students through individualized Math and English programs. Its curriculum fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, and self-directed learning, providing students with the tools for lifelong success.

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