Jovanović at the Dubrovnik Forum: Serbia Remains Committed to Regional Cooperation and the European Future of the Western Balkans

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanović participated in the 19th Dubrovnik Forum, held on 26 and 27 June in Dubrovnik under the theme "The Age of Multipolarity: Many Paths, One Future." As part of the forum, Jovanović spoke at the panel entitled "The European Union and the Western Balkans: Jointly Addressing Outstanding Issues," which focused on the European perspective of the region, the European Union enlargement process, and strengthening cooperation between the European Union and its Western Balkan partners.

Addressing the panel participants, Jovanović emphasized that the Republic of Serbia remains firmly committed to regional cooperation and the continuation of the European integration process, stressing that dialogue, mutual trust, and practical forms of cooperation are essential prerequisites for the long-term stability and prosperity of the region. She particularly underscored the importance of infrastructure connectivity, economic cooperation, and the gradual integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union. Jovanović stated that Serbia pursues a principled and transparent foreign policy based on the protection of its national interests, while remaining equally committed to peace, stability, and the development of good-neighbourly relations. She reaffirmed that the Republic of Serbia will continue to advocate an approach founded on dialogue, mutual respect, and practical cooperation as the most effective path towards strengthening trust, ensuring lasting stability, and advancing the shared progress of the Western Balkans.

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