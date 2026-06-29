Đurić: Serbia and Brazil Committed to Strengthening Cooperation Across Numerous Areas

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, stated following his meeting with Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, that the two countries had reaffirmed a high degree of convergence on numerous international issues, their determination to further enhance overall bilateral relations, and their mutual support on matters of national importance, emphasizing that Serbia regards Brazil as a sincere, reliable, and steadfast friend.

Minister Đurić said it was a great honor to meet with Brazil's Foreign Minister during his visit to Brasília, noting that the meeting marked the first encounter between the foreign ministers of the two countries in more than 14 years. He assessed that, under the leadership of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil has become one of the leading actors in addressing global issues and a strong advocate of multilateralism, the principles of the United Nations Charter, and universal values, which, he stressed, are fully compatible with Serbia's foreign policy priorities.

Đurić thanked Brazil for its consistent support for Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as for its support in international organizations, adding that Serbia would continue to reciprocate by supporting Brazil on all issues of importance to that country.

Speaking about bilateral relations, Đurić said that Serbia and Brazil are committed to enriching their traditional friendship through stronger economic, political, cultural, and broader cooperation, while also expanding the bilateral contractual framework to encourage greater investment and trade. He recalled that, thanks to its sovereign and independent foreign policy and its extensive network of free trade agreements, Serbia serves as a unique bridge between Europe and Latin America and offers numerous opportunities for joint projects.

Đurić also said that he and his Brazilian counterpart discussed enhancing cooperation in science, education, and culture, expanding student exchanges, and strengthening cooperation in the aviation sector. He noted that Serbia, through its national airline—which serves more than one hundred destinations and is the only European carrier currently operating flights to the United States, Russia, and China simultaneously—offers significant potential for developing partnerships with Brazil. He also expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation with Embraer and interest in further expanding it.

Đurić thanked Minister Vieira for accepting his invitation to visit Serbia, conveyed the greetings of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and reiterated the invitation for the Brazilian president to visit Serbia, expressing confidence that he would receive a particularly warm and cordial welcome.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also congratulated the people and leadership of Brazil on the country's outstanding sporting achievements, particularly the success of its national football team, adding that Brazil enjoys the support of many sincere fans in Serbia.

For his part, Minister Vieira emphasized that Serbia and Brazil are linked by a deeply rooted and long-standing friendship originating from Brazil's close relations with the former Yugoslavia, a relationship that has endured for decades. He recalled that, in 1965, Yugoslavia became the first country to establish a diplomatic mission in Brasília. He added that bilateral relations remain stable and are founded on a long tradition of friendly cooperation.

Vieira further stressed that economic cooperation between the two countries holds considerable potential for further development, pointing to the steady growth in bilateral trade and the presence of Brazilian investments already operating in Serbia.