Đurić from Brazil: Serbia and Brazil Enter a New Phase in Bilateral Relations

Concluding his visit to Brazil, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić stated that the visit marked an important step toward further strengthening relations between Serbia and Brazil and reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to continue enhancing their political, economic, and overall cooperation.

Minister Đurić said that Serbia remains committed to building partnerships across all continents in line with its national interests and its independent foreign policy. He noted that extensive talks were held in Brasília with Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, describing the visit as the first by a Serbian foreign minister to Brazil in more than a decade and a half, as well as the first meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers during that period. He emphasized that the meeting represents a particularly significant milestone in relations between Serbia and Brazil, the largest country in Latin America and one of the world's leading economies.

Đurić stated that the discussions reaffirmed Brazil's consistent support for Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty with regard to Kosovo and Metohija, stressing that Serbia can continue to count on Brazil's support in the future. He added that the two sides also discussed economic cooperation, noting the considerable potential for expanding ties with Brazil, a member of BRICS and one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. In particular, he highlighted the importance of broadening the bilateral contractual framework, including the conclusion of an Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments, as well as strengthening cooperation in the fields of innovation and technology.

The Serbian Foreign Minister further emphasized that the talks demonstrated a high degree of convergence regarding respect for the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as the importance of preserving peace and resolving conflicts. He added that the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing mutual support within the United Nations and other international forums.

Đurić also noted that the participation of Brazil in Expo 2027 Belgrade was discussed and expressed his expectation that Brazil would play an important role at the event. He added that discussions are also underway on further strengthening economic and cultural cooperation, including contacts with Embraer and the Brazilian business community.