Kemimoto Launches New UTV and ATV Accessories for Off-Road Season

Kemimoto Story Kemimoto Accessories Kemimoto Accessories for UTV & ATV

New lineup of durable, easy-to-install UTV and ATV accessories delivers OEM-level performance at aftermarket value.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA — June 29, 2026 — Kemimoto, a leading aftermarket brand serving the powersports community, today announced an expanded line of UTV and ATV accessories designed to help off-road enthusiasts upgrade their machines for greater durability, comfort, and trail performance. The expanded collection arrives as more riders turn to side-by-sides and all-terrain vehicles for recreation, work, and overlanding adventures, and as demand grows for affordable alternatives to costly OEM parts.

The new accessories give UTV and ATV owners practical, do-it-yourself solutions for protecting their vehicles and customizing them for the way they actually ride — whether that means hauling gear on a remote trail, plowing snow on the property, or competing in weekend desert races.

Announcement Overview

The rollout covers Kemimoto's growing catalog of off-road accessories, available now at kemimoto.com. The announcement reflects the company's ongoing investment in product development for UTV and ATV platforms, including roof racks, cargo systems, winch mounts, light bars, door and window kits, and protective paneling engineered for the vibration, mud, and temperature swings that define real trail use.

Rather than treating off-road accessories as one-size-fits-all add-ons, Kemimoto designs each part around the specific mounting points, dimensions, and stress points of the vehicles riders actually own — an approach the company says shortens installation time and reduces the fitment issues that plague generic aftermarket parts.

Key Features and Real-World Customer Benefits

Kemimoto's UTV accessories collection and ATV accessories collection emphasize three things customers consistently ask for: durability, simple installation, and value relative to factory parts.

Most accessories are built from UV-resistant, corrosion-resistant materials such as powder-coated steel and reinforced polymer, intended to withstand years of trail abuse, road salt, and sun exposure without cracking or fading. Mounting hardware is matched to factory bolt patterns wherever possible, so most products can be installed with basic hand tools in under an hour — a meaningful benefit for riders who want trail-ready upgrades without a shop visit or specialized expertise.

Pricing remains a central part of the pitch: by engineering accessories specifically for popular UTV and ATV platforms rather than relying on generic universal-fit parts, Kemimoto says it can offer features comparable to OEM accessories at a meaningfully lower cost, making vehicle customization accessible to a wider range of riders rather than just those with large upgrade budgets.

Vehicle Compatibility and Use Cases

The new accessories are engineered for the platforms that dominate the side-by-side and ATV markets, including Polaris RZR and Ranger, Can-Am Maverick and Defender, Honda Pioneer, Kawasaki Teryx, and CFMOTO UForce models, among others. Riders on popular ATV platforms can find comparable upgrades within the ATV accessories lineup, spanning racks, storage, guards, and lighting.

Use cases span the full range of how people actually use these vehicles: hunters and anglers adding cargo capacity and gear mounts for backcountry trips, property owners installing winches and plows for seasonal work, overlanding enthusiasts outfitting vehicles for multi-day remote travel, and weekend trail riders adding lighting and protective paneling for rougher terrain. Dealers and outfitters have also noted that accessory compatibility increasingly influences which UTV or ATV brand a customer chooses in the first place, turning fitment-specific design from a minor detail into a competitive differentiator.

Industry Trends Driving Demand

The expansion comes amid sustained growth in off-road recreation. Powersports retailers have reported continued strong demand for side-by-sides and ATVs in recent years, driven by rising interest in overlanding, remote camping, and outdoor adventure travel. That growth has, in turn, fueled demand for aftermarket vehicle accessories, as new owners look to personalize stock machines and existing owners look to extend the usable life and capability of vehicles they already own.

At the same time, inflation and ongoing supply constraints have pushed many consumers toward aftermarket alternatives that deliver comparable functionality to OEM parts at a lower price point. Kemimoto positions its new UTV and ATV accessories squarely within that shift, betting that affordability paired with fit-specific engineering will resonate with budget-conscious riders, dealers, and distribution partners alike.

Built for the Off-Road Community

"Every accessory we design starts with the same question: what does a rider actually need on the trail, not just on a spec sheet," said Daniel Wu, Product Director at Kemimoto. "Our customers are hauling gear, working their land, or pushing into terrain most stock vehicles weren't built for. We want every part we sell to hold up to that, install in minutes, and cost a fraction of what dealers charge for the same upgrade. That's the commitment behind this expansion — building accessories the off-road community can actually depend on."

Explore the New Collection

Kemimoto is encouraging riders, dealers, and distribution partners to explore the new lineup directly. Off-road enthusiasts can browse the full range of UTV and ATV accessories, compare options by vehicle make and model, and shop new arrivals at kemimoto.com. Riders interested in product updates, seasonal promotions, and new releases are invited to subscribe through the website and join Kemimoto's growing community of trail riders, overlanders, and powersports fans. Dealers and distribution partners interested in carrying the new accessories can reach out using the media contact information below.

About Kemimoto

Kemimoto is an aftermarket accessories brand focused on helping UTV, ATV, motorcycle, and off-road vehicle owners get more capability, comfort, and durability out of the machines they ride. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of powersports accessories, including roof racks, cargo and storage systems, lighting, protective paneling, winch mounts, and vehicle-specific upgrade kits engineered for popular platforms across the UTV, ATV, and motorcycle markets.

Kemimoto's mission is to make high-quality vehicle customization accessible to everyday riders, not only professional racers or large fleet operators. The company prioritizes fit-specific engineering, rigorous durability testing, and straightforward installation, with the goal of giving customers OEM-level performance without OEM-level pricing.

With a growing global customer base across off-road, overlanding, and powersports communities, Kemimoto continues to invest in new product development across its UTV, ATV, and motorcycle accessory lines. More information, including the full product catalog, is available at https://www.kemimoto.com/.

Media Contact

Company: KEMIMOTO TECH CO., LIMITED

Contact: Samantha Carter

Email: sammi@kemimoto.com

Country: United States

Website: https://www.kemimoto.com/

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