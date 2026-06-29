Nuflow DFW Expands Trenchless Pipe Relining Services Across the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex

Pipe lining working in school Sewer Camera Inspection

Master plumber Ryan King brings no-dig CIPP pipe relining and trenchless sewer repair to 25+ DFW communities, from Dallas and Plano to Fort Worth.

Trenchless relining lets us solve the underlying problem while protecting the property no dig sewer line replacement. Our goal is to give the community a less invasive option.” — Ryan King, Owner and Master Plumber, Nuflow DFW

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuflow DFW, a Dallas-based plumbing company specializing in trenchless sewer solutions, has expanded its pipe relining and CIPP (cured-in-place pipe) lining services across more than 25 communities throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. The expansion gives residential and commercial property owners access to no-dig sewer repair methods that restore damaged pipes without the disruption of traditional excavation.Led by owner and master plumber Ryan King, Nuflow DFW focuses on trenchless technology that allows aging or damaged sewer lines to be repaired from the inside. Rather than digging up yards, driveways, or commercial flooring, the CIPP process inserts a resin-saturated liner into the existing pipe, which then cures to form a new pipe within the old one. This approach is often completed in a single visit and can extend the service life of a sewer line for decades."Many property owners assume a sewer problem means tearing up their landscaping or breaking through concrete," said Ryan King, owner and master plumber at Nuflow DFW. "Our goal is to give the community a less invasive option. Trenchless relining lets us solve the underlying problem while protecting the property above it."The company's services include sewer repair, sewer replacement, sewer drain cleaning, sewer hydro jetting, sewer relining, CIPP pipe lining , trenchless pipe repair, water leak pipe repair, and sewer backflow prevention. The expanded coverage area now spans Plano , Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Frisco, McKinney, Irving, Garland, Richardson, Lewisville, Denton, Flower Mound, Carrollton, Southlake, Grapevine, Mansfield, Grand Prairie, Bedford, Euless, Keller, North Richland Hills, Mesquite, Allen, Wylie, and Coppell.Sewer line failures are a common concern across North Texas, where shifting clay soils and aging infrastructure can place stress on underground pipes. According to King, early diagnosis through camera inspection often allows a line to be relined rather than fully replaced, which can reduce both the cost and the timeline of a repair.Nuflow DFW serves both residential and commercial clients across the Metroplex and offers diagnostic camera inspections to determine whether a pipe is a candidate for trenchless relining. The company is headquartered at 800 Fulgham Rd in Dallas, Texas.About Nuflow DFWNuflow DFW is a Dallas–Fort Worth plumbing company specializing in trenchless sewer and pipe repair, including CIPP pipe lining, sewer relining, hydro jetting, and backflow prevention. Founded and operated by master plumber Ryan King, the company serves homeowners and businesses throughout the DFW Metroplex with a focus on minimally invasive, long-lasting repair solutions.

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