Media Mister Launches Free API for Automated Social Media Growth Ordering

Media Mister API page

New API lets resellers, agencies, and developers place and manage orders automatically across every supported platform - with no API fees

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Mister, one of the longest-established providers of social media growth services, today announced the launch of its API, giving resellers, agencies, and developers a direct way to place and manage orders automatically. The API is free to use - customers pay only for the orders they place from their wallet - and is built to handle ordering at scale without manual checkout.

The Media Mister API connects the company's full range of services directly to a partner's own systems. Businesses can browse live services and pricing, place and track orders, check their balance, and manage delivery from their own dashboards, storefronts, and tools — with minimal setup and no friction.

"Our resellers and agency partners told us they wanted to scale ordering without logging in and placing every order by hand. This API gives them exactly that - and we made it completely free because we'd rather have partners building on top of Media Mister than paying a fee just to connect," said John Rampton, Chief Operating Officer at Media Mister.

What the API offers

Built for resellers running their own panels, agencies automating client fulfillment, and developers adding social growth to their products, the API gives access to the same catalog that powers the Media Mister website. Highlights include:

• Free access — no API or subscription fees; orders are funded from your Media Mister wallet

• Live service catalog with pricing, country targeting, and quantity ranges across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X (Twitter), Spotify, LinkedIn, and more

• Automated ordering, including gradual, scheduled delivery

• Single and bulk order tracking — check the status of up to 100 orders at once

• Balance, refill, and cancel controls for managing orders end-to-end

• Descriptive error messages to support integration development

• Built-in code examples and a request builder for exploring the API

Access is protected by a private key generated from the customer's account page, and a built-in request limit keeps every integration stable and secure.

"We built it to be dependable. Partners can browse live services, place orders, and track everything from one place, so they can run real businesses on top of it with confidence," added Rampton.

Availability

The Media Mister API is available now to all registered customers. To get started, customers sign in, generate a key from their account page, and add funds to their wallet to cover orders. Full documentation and examples are available at https://mediamister.com/panel/api/.

About Media Mister

Media Mister is a social media growth service offering followers, likes, views, subscribers, and engagement across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X (Twitter), Spotify, LinkedIn, and more. Learn more at www.mediamister.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.