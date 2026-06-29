Kingdom Kinship: Rediscovering Relational Discipleship Calls Believers Back to Spiritual Mentorship

Kingdom Kinship: Rediscovering Relational Discipleship by Dr. Jeff Jacob

Dr. Jeff Jacob presents a biblical guide encouraging believers to embrace discipleship through spiritual fathers and mothers in the Body of Christ.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Jeff Jacob introduces Kingdom Kinship: Rediscovering Relational Discipleship, a Christian discipleship book that examines the vital role of spiritual fathers and mothers in nurturing healthy, mature believers. Grounded in biblical teaching and supported by the author's doctoral research, the book addresses the growing need for meaningful spiritual relationships within the Church. By emphasizing mentorship rooted in Scripture, Jacob offers a compelling resource for believers seeking deeper spiritual growth and stronger connections within the Body of Christ.

In Kingdom Kinship: Rediscovering Relational Discipleship, Jacob explores the biblical foundation for relational discipleship, drawing particular attention to the promise found in Malachi 4:6 and its relevance for today's Church. The book demonstrates how intentional spiritual mentoring strengthens personal faith, encourages spiritual disciplines, and fosters lasting transformation.

The inspiration for the book emerged from Jacob's desire to understand the impact of spiritual mentorship on Christian growth. While researching the consequences of absent fathers for his doctoral dissertation, he began exploring whether the absence of spiritual fathers and mothers produces similar effects within the Church. His research affirmed the importance of relational discipleship, motivating him to write a resource that encourages believers to cultivate meaningful mentoring relationships grounded in biblical truth.

Beyond exploring discipleship as a ministry practice, the book emphasizes the broader significance of spiritual family within the Christian community. It encourages churches to develop cultures where mature believers intentionally invest in the next generation, creating environments where faith, character, and purpose can flourish. Through this relational approach, Jacob highlights how spiritual mentorship strengthens individuals while contributing to healthier and more unified congregations.

Written for pastors, ministry leaders, mentors, church members, and Christians seeking deeper spiritual maturity, Kingdom Kinship: Rediscovering Relational Discipleship provides practical guidance for cultivating life-giving relationships within the Church. Readers will discover biblical principles that encourage stronger spiritual disciplines, meaningful accountability, and lasting personal growth while equipping them to invest faithfully in the lives of others through intentional discipleship.

Dr. Jeff Jacob is a Christian author, ministry leader, and scholar whose work is dedicated to strengthening the Church through biblical discipleship and relational leadership. Drawing on years of ministry experience and doctoral research, he equips believers with practical tools for building spiritually healthy communities rooted in authentic relationships.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0fiDmPGk

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