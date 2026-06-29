Faithful and True A Devotional of 120 Promises That God Speaks to You Offers Daily Biblical Encouragement by Tobin D. Kern

Tobin D. Kern presents a Scripture-based devotional that helps readers discover God's promises, deepen their faith, and strengthen their daily walk with Christ.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian author Tobin D. Kern introduces Faithful and True: A Devotional of 120 Promises That God Speaks to You, a faith-centered devotional designed to help readers engage more deeply with God's Word and embrace the promises found throughout Scripture. At a time when many people are searching for stability, hope, and spiritual reassurance, the book offers a thoughtful guide to understanding the enduring truths that believers can rely on in every season of life.

Through 120 carefully selected promises from Scripture, Faithful and True provides readers with a unique devotional experience that speaks directly to the heart. Each promise is presented in a personal format and is accompanied by its biblical reference, practical insights from the author, relevant cross-references, and a prayer. This structure encourages meaningful reflection while helping readers connect biblical teachings to everyday experiences and challenges.

The inspiration behind the book stems from a simple yet powerful reality: people depend on promises every day. Whether those promises come from relationships, employers, financial institutions, businesses, or public officials, individuals often make important decisions based on trust. Kern's devotional invites readers to consider a deeper question about which promises are truly worthy of placing their lives upon and directs their attention to the faithfulness of God as revealed in Scripture.

More than a collection of devotional readings, the book highlights the significance of God's character and His unwavering commitment to His people. By presenting biblical promises as personal messages, Kern encourages readers to view Scripture not only as historical truth but also as a source of present-day guidance, comfort, and encouragement. The devotional reinforces the belief that God's promises remain relevant and dependable regardless of changing circumstances.

Faithful and True is written for Christians seeking a deeper devotional life, as well as those looking for practical ways to strengthen their faith. Its accessible format makes it suitable for individual study, family devotions, church groups, and discipleship programs. Readers may find renewed confidence in God's Word while developing a stronger understanding of the promises that form the foundation of Christian belief and practice.

Tobin D. Kern is a Christian author dedicated to helping believers grow in their knowledge of Scripture and their relationship with God. Through Faithful and True, he combines biblical insight with practical application to create a devotional resource that encourages spiritual growth, reflection, and trust in God's faithfulness. His work reflects a commitment to making biblical truths accessible and meaningful for readers seeking a stronger connection to their faith.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0auMPUkm

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