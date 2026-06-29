CBP officers seize more than $72.3M in methamphetamine last weekend at Laredo Field Office ports of entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Field Office ports of entry seized methamphetamine valued at more than $72.3 million in two separate enforcement actions over the long holiday weekend.

The larger seizure occurred on Friday, June 19, at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, when a CBP officer referred a 2011 Dodge Ram stake bed hauling a shipment manifested as “polypropylene” for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 7,047.73 pounds of suspected methamphetamine within the commodity. The narcotics have a street value of $63,002,534.

Boxes containing 7,047.73 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The second seizure also occurred on Friday, June 19, when CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to secondary for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Nonintrusive inspection revealed anomalies within the trailer. Physical inspection of the trailer resulted in the extraction of 193 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,042.78 lbs. (473 kg.) concealed within the trailer. The narcotics have a total street value of $9,321,884.

“These large-scale cargo methamphetamine seizures, both taken the same day at different ports of entry within the Laredo Field Office, underscore the serious drug threat our officers are facing as well as their resolve to stem the flow of this poison into the U.S.," said Director of Field Operations Donald R. Kusser, Laredo Field Office. "Our frontline officers remain committed to carrying out our border security mission, as exemplified by these significant enforcement actions."

In each enforcement action, CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated criminal investigations into both seizures.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.