Intralogistics Automation Market to Reach US$ 137.1 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 11.3% During 2026–2033

Intralogistics Automation Market

Growing warehouse automation and smart logistics technologies are accelerating the expansion of the global intralogistics automation market.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intralogistics Automation Market is witnessing rapid growth as industries increasingly adopt automation to improve warehouse efficiency, inventory accuracy, and supply chain productivity. According to Persistence Market Research, the market is expected to grow from US$64.8 billion in 2026 to US$137.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for automated warehouses, faster order fulfillment, and digital transformation across manufacturing, retail, and logistics sectors continues to accelerate market expansion. Businesses are investing in intelligent automation solutions to reduce labor dependency and improve operational performance.

The market is supported by continuous advancements in robotics, warehouse management software, and automated storage technologies. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) account for the largest equipment segment with a 33.2% share, owing to their ability to maximize storage utilization and improve warehouse efficiency. Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) dominate the technology segment with a 30.1% share as organizations prioritize inventory visibility and process optimization. Asia Pacific leads the global market with a 36.9% share, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding e-commerce activities, and large-scale investments in smart warehousing infrastructure.

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Quick Stats

• Historical Market Value (2020): US$40.4 Bn

• Current Market Value (2026): US$64.8 Bn

• Projected Market Value (2033): US$137.1 Bn

• CAGR (2026–2033): 11.3%

• Incremental Opportunity: US$72.3 Bn

• Leading Region: Asia Pacific (36.9% share)

• Dominant Equipment Type: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), 33.2% share

• Top-ranking Technology: Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), 30.1%

Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

• Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

• Robotic Systems

• Conveyor and Sortation Systems

• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

• Shuttle and Crane Systems

By Technology

• Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

• AI/Machine Learning Algorithms

• IoT and Sensor Networks

• RFID and Barcode Tracking

• Machine Vision Systems

By End-use Industry

• E-commerce

• Manufacturing Industries

• Healthcare Logistics

• Third-party Logistics Providers (3PL)

• Airport and Terminal Handling

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence and Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools

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Regional Insights

Intralogistics Automation Market North America

North America remains a significant market due to widespread adoption of warehouse automation and advanced logistics technologies. Companies continue investing in intelligent warehouse systems to improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and support growing e-commerce demand.

Intralogistics Automation Market Europe

Europe continues to expand its intralogistics automation capabilities through investments in smart manufacturing and automated distribution centers. Growing emphasis on operational efficiency and digital transformation supports steady adoption of warehouse automation solutions across multiple industries.

Intralogistics Automation Market Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of 36.9%, supported by expanding industrial production, rapid e-commerce growth, and increasing investments in automated logistics infrastructure. The region's large manufacturing base continues to accelerate automation adoption.

Market Drivers

The increasing need for efficient warehouse operations is a primary growth driver for the intralogistics automation market. Businesses are investing in automated storage, robotics, and warehouse management systems to improve order fulfillment, inventory accuracy, and labor productivity. Automation also helps reduce operational errors while supporting higher throughput in distribution centers.

Rapid expansion of e-commerce and digital supply chains further drives market demand. Companies require scalable automation solutions to manage rising order volumes while maintaining delivery speed and customer satisfaction. Continuous technological advancements are encouraging wider adoption across industries.

Market Opportunities

Growing digital transformation initiatives present substantial opportunities for market participants. Companies are increasingly modernizing warehouses with intelligent automation systems that improve inventory control, operational efficiency, and supply chain performance. This trend is expected to support sustained market expansion.

The significant incremental opportunity of US$72.3 billion highlights strong future potential. Rising investments in smart logistics, automated fulfillment centers, and advanced warehouse technologies are expected to create new revenue opportunities for solution providers throughout the forecast period.

Key players operating in the Intralogistics Automation Market include:

• Daifuku Corporation

• Dematic (KION Group)

• Honeywell Intelligrated

• Vanderlande Industries

• SSI SCHAEFER Group

• Swisslog Holding AG

• KNAPP AG

• AutoStore Holdings Ltd.

• Toyota Industries Corporation

• Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec)

• BEUMER Group

• Mecalux, S.A.

• Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.

• Locus Robotics Corp.

• Ocado Intelligent Automation (Ocado Group)

• TGW Logistics Group GmbH

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Recent Developments

• January 2026: Industry participants continued expanding investments in warehouse automation technologies to improve supply chain efficiency.

• April 2026: Leading companies strengthened their focus on Warehouse Management Systems and automated storage solutions to support smart warehouse operations.

FAQ's

➤ What are the main factors influencing the Intralogistics Automation Market?

Growing warehouse automation, digital supply chains, and rising e-commerce demand are major growth factors.

➤ Which companies are the major sources in this industry?

Major companies include Daifuku Corporation, Dematic (KION Group), Honeywell Intelligrated, Swisslog Holding AG, and KNAPP AG.

➤ What are the market's opportunities, risks, and general structure?

The market offers opportunities through warehouse automation while facing challenges from high implementation costs and system integration.

➤ Which companies lead the Intralogistics Automation Market?

Leading participants include Daifuku Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, and SSI SCHAEFER Group.

➤ How are market types and applications explored?

The market is analyzed by equipment type, technology, applications, and regional demand, with AS/RS and WMS leading their respective segments.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The Intralogistics Automation Market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2033 as industries accelerate warehouse digitalization and automation initiatives. Continued adoption of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Warehouse Management Systems, and intelligent logistics technologies, together with an incremental opportunity of US$72.3 billion, will support sustained long-term market growth.

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