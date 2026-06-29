7 Women, 7 Wisdoms Becoming a Good Man Requires Great Women Explores the Power of Influence and Growth by Craig Johnston

Craig Johnston shares a reflective and heartfelt journey that highlights how the wisdom, guidance, and support of women help shape good men.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Craig Johnston announces the release of 7 Women, 7 Wisdoms: Becoming a Good Man Requires Great Women!, a thought-provoking memoir that examines the often-overlooked role women play in shaping character, values, and personal growth. Through a deeply personal narrative, Johnston reflects on the relationships and experiences that influenced his journey from boyhood to manhood, offering readers a meaningful exploration of mentorship, vulnerability, and human connection.

At the center of the book are seven women whose presence profoundly impacted Johnston's life. While many discussions about manhood focus primarily on male role models and mentors, 7 Women, 7 Wisdoms presents a different perspective. Through stories of encouragement, challenge, wisdom, and support, the book demonstrates how these women helped shape the author's understanding of strength, compassion, resilience, and integrity.

The inspiration for the book emerged from Johnston's desire to acknowledge the individuals who contributed most significantly to his personal development. While he recognizes the value of fathers, coaches, mentors, and other male influences, he credits these seven women with helping him become not just a man, but a good man. By sharing moments of triumph, failure, self-discovery, and growth, Johnston offers an honest account of the lessons that emerged from meaningful relationships.

Beyond memoir, the book explores broader themes of emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and the importance of learning from others. Johnston reflects on how seemingly small moments—a thoughtful question, a patient silence, or an unexpected act of kindness—can create lasting change. Through these experiences, readers are encouraged to consider the people who have shaped their own lives and the enduring impact of those relationships over time.

7 Women, 7 Wisdoms is written for readers interested in personal growth, leadership, family relationships, and the journey toward becoming a better version of themselves. Its themes resonate with sons, fathers, brothers, mentors, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of how character is formed. By focusing on authentic experiences rather than perfection, the book offers valuable insights into growth, accountability, and the transformative power of connection.

Craig Johnston is an author dedicated to exploring the lessons that emerge through life experience and meaningful relationships. Through 7 Women, 7 Wisdoms, he shares a candid and reflective account of the people who helped shape his character and worldview. His work serves as both a tribute to the women who influenced his life and a reminder that personal growth is rarely achieved in isolation.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/02xXfjJU

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