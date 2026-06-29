Genesis Regenerative Names Columbus Ophthalmologist & Health-Span Clinics' Dr. Aaron C. Mack to Clinical Advisory Board

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Health-Span Clinics in Columbus Ohio Aaron C. Mack, MD, founder of Health-Span Clinics.

Genesis Regenerative’s newest Clinical Advisory Board member uses an acellular, non-DNA matrix to support structural & neurological wellness across Central Ohio

RPA serves as an ideal bridge... allowing us to deliver a highly effective, shelf-stable option through a direct injection or IV without the need for an invasive harvesting procedure.” — Aaron C. Mack, MD, founder of Health-Span Clinics.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Aaron C. Mack, founder of Health-Span Clinics and a practicing ophthalmologist, has introduced the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) to his customized wellness protocols in Columbus, Ohio. This addition integrates a cell-free option into the center's patient care frameworks, establishing the facility as a primary source for this technology in the region. Concurrently, Dr. Mack has been appointed to the Genesis Regenerative Clinical Advisory Board, where he will help guide the practical application of advanced cellular signaling technologies.

A Journey from Ophthalmology to Systemic Care

While Dr. Mack built a highly successful career specializing in ophthalmology, his expansion into comprehensive regenerative medicine was driven by his own health challenges. Facing significant structural discomfort that threatened his active lifestyle, he sought to avoid invasive hardware, anesthesia, and the extended downtime that would have disrupted his medical practice. After experiencing profound, life-changing relief through advanced biological alternatives, he dedicated himself to mastering fluoroscopy and ultrasound-guided techniques to bring whole-body options to the Buckeye State.

This personal journey fundamentally shifted his clinical philosophy. "Ophthalmology is... like an assembly line, you know, patients come in and you see them very rapidly... I'm just fixing their eyes," Dr. Mack explained. "In regenerative medicine, you really have to meet the patient, go through their goals, understand where they're coming from, and do a very detailed exam. It's not the cookie-cutter rush through the clinic, get 10 minutes with your doctor and get a pill."

An Acellular, Non-DNA Signaling Option

As part of his commitment to advanced clinical tools, Dr. Mack utilizes the Regenerative Protein Array, a cell-free matrix containing over 300 verifiable cytokines, growth factors, and signaling molecules. Because the platform is completely acellular, it eliminates the risks of biological or DNA transfer between patients. Dr. Mack utilizes this option through diverse administration pathways tailored to individual needs, including standard intravenous (IV) delivery and precise intrathecal administration directly into the spinal fluid for advanced neuro-wellness support.

"When I started studying Regenerative Protein Array, RPA, I was extremely impressed with its potential for signaling and to tell the body how to heal," stated Dr. Mack. "Sometimes the body loses instructions and it needs a little boost to regenerate tissue. I found that RPA is a highly capable tool for that, and in combination with other modalities like stem cell procedures, it represents an amazing addition."

Multimodal Integration and Practice Synergy

At Health-Span Clinics, cellular signaling technology is embedded within broad, multi-layered strategies rather than being utilized as an isolated, standalone option. Dr. Mack pairs the platform with several non-invasive modalities to optimize structural and baseline recovery. These complementary choices include photobiomodulation (medical laser therapy), hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), acoustic wave applications, and pulsed electromagnetic frequencies (PEMF). These combined methods are specifically selected to maximize the local response and support long-term physiological balance.

"I see RPA being a significant portion of my practice," Dr. Mack explained. "...RPA serves as an ideal bridge... allowing us to deliver a highly effective, shelf-stable option through a direct injection or IV without the need for an invasive harvesting procedure."

Long-Term Strategy and Ongoing Evaluation

Every custom protocol at the Columbus facility begins with an extensive, one-on-one consultation lasting at least an hour. Dr. Mack reviews diagnostic imaging and maps out a personalized strategy aligned with the individual's metabolic and structural goals. Because cellular optimization is a highly variable biological process, Health-Span Clinics emphasizes long-term follow-up and realistic expectations. While some individuals notice changes quickly, optimal support often involves adhering to the protocol for three to six months.

"By having the opportunity to make adjustments and to reassess patients as we proceed, we can really get results that I think are exceptional," Dr. Mack added. To learn more about these custom protocols or to schedule a consultation, visit Health-Span Clinics online.

About Health-Span Clinics

Located in Columbus, Ohio, Health-Span Clinics is an advanced regenerative medicine practice led by Medical Director Dr. Aaron C. Mack. Combining an honors background in molecular genetics from The Ohio State University with extensive clinical expertise as a trained ophthalmologist, Dr. Mack designs customized plans focused on structural integrity, neuro-wellness, and metabolic health. The clinic pairs advanced signaling tools with complementary modalities like medical lasers, HBOT, and acoustic wave applications.

https://genesisregenerative.com/doctors/dr-aaron-mack/

https://www.health-span-clinics.com

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a developer of non-DNA products, dedicated to marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of support through rigorous product purity, verified third-party laboratory testing, and a comprehensive support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Aaron C. Mack, founder of Health-Span Clinics

Dr. Aaron Mack - Columbus OH - Meet Your Genesis Clinician

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