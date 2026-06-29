Wholesale X-Ray Protection Apron Manufacturer: DOUBLE EAGLE Highlights Multi-Standard Protection at CMEF Hall 2.1

LONGKOU, CHINA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bustling aisles of Hall 2.1 at the China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) in Shanghai buzz with a distinct energy as clinical professionals, international procurement agents, and medical technology experts converge. Amid the rows of advanced diagnostic machinery and digital health tools, a major point of interest draws a continuous flow of visitors: the comprehensive display of radiation safety equipment. It is here that global hospital procurement teams seek out specialized manufacturers capable of delivering compliance and consistency across multiple international markets. Recognizing this demand, leading industry entities use the platform to showcase engineering breakthroughs designed to shield clinical workers from ionizing radiation. Positioned as a prominent Wholesale X-Ray Protection Apron Manufacturer , the renowned developer DOUBLE EAGLE highlights multi-standard protection at CMEF Hall 2.1, introducing visitors to the next generation of protective garments engineered for complex clinical environments.CMEF Shanghai stands as a premier global platform for the medical device sector, serving as an industry barometer for technical standards and supply chain integration. Within this ecosystem, Hall 2.1 holds a critical status as the centralized hub for radiology, medical imaging, and essential clinical ergonomics. Global distributors and institutional purchasers evaluate exhibitors in this specific hall based on stringent international criteria, checking for certifications like ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and CE approvals. Industry feedback from procurement officers at the event emphasizes a growing shift toward protective wear that balances verified attenuation values with high wearable comfort. For global buyers, finding a vendor that can supply multi-standard garments under a single manufacturing framework streamlines compliance across diverse regional regulatory bodies, making the presentation in Hall 2.1 a focal point for international trade discussions.1. A Heritage of Technical Excellence and Regulatory ComplianceThe market leadership demonstrated at the exhibition is grounded in decades of focused materials research and production history. In 1978, the enterprise developed the first Chinese lead apron, initiating the national development of specialized X-ray protection products. This was followed in 1980 by the creation of the QH80 X-ray protective lead apron, which achieved parity with contemporary international standards and addressed critical supply gaps. By 1983, the development of protective gloves and the formulation of corresponding corporate standards formalized the manufacturing practices within the sector.The establishment of a dedicated Rubber and Plastic Research Institute experimental factory in 1990 accelerated material innovations. Reorganized in 1994, the company officially registered its core trademark, marking a transition toward brand-driven global distribution. A major milestone arrived in 1996 with the successful manufacturing of a soft, ultra-thin protective lead rubber sheet. This innovation effectively solved the safety risks associated with traditional small rubber piece splicing, establishing the technical foundation for modern high-performance garments. Systemic quality assurance was validated in 2001 through ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality management certifications. Between 2003 and 2008, the portfolio expanded to include industrial security components such as lead curtains for X-ray inspection machines. This growing industrial footprint led to the construction of a modern 20,000 square meter manufacturing plant in the Longkou High-tech Zone Technology Industrial Park in 2010, resulting in the comprehensive corporate structure operating today as DOUBLE EAGLE.2. Structural Engineering and Technical Specifications of the Lead JacketA practical demonstration of this technical background is found in the classic X-Ray Protection Lead Jacket series showcased at the booth. This product is engineered to distribute weight evenly across the user's skeletal system, mitigating the musculoskeletal strain common during extended clinical sessions. Internally, the shoulders integrate specialized memory cotton padding designed to reduce downward pressure on the clavicle and trapezius muscles. The external design features adjustable closure mechanisms that allow medical personnel to customize the fit, maintaining reliable closure and coverage during physical movement in interventional suites.The core protection of the jacket relies on advanced material configurations tailored to distinct operational budgets and environmental targets. The product line is divided into three precise material categories:PC Material: Utilizes proprietary super-thin, multi-layer sheets to deliver a soft, highly flexible texture that conforms easily to body movements.PD Material: Features imported shielding composites that maintain stable radiation attenuation performance and long-term durability under heavy clinical rotation.PDW Material: Incorporates a lead-free formulation composed of alternative high-density elements, providing an eco-friendly option that simplifies institutional disposal and recycling workflows.Physically, the jackets are manufactured in standard configurations including 1000 by 600 mm, 900 by 600 mm, and 850 by 550 mm. To accommodate international variations in body types, the facility provides custom-made sizing alongside comprehensive OEM capabilities. The radiation attenuation performance is verified across multiple standardized thresholds, offering precise lead equivalencies of 0.25 mmPb, 0.35 mmPb, and 0.50 mmPb. This allows hospitals to match the garment thickness to specific radiation energy levels encountered in their departments.3. Comprehensive Ecosystem of Radiation Safety SolutionsThe multi-standard approach presented in Hall 2.1 is supported by a comprehensive ecosystem of secondary radiation shields and accessories. Recognizing that scatter radiation affects multiple vulnerable organs, the manufacturer supplies coordinated shielding sets that complement the core lead jacket line. Among these, the Lead Thyroid Shield series, such as the PC09C American-style collar, provides 0.35 mmPb of dedicated protection for the neck region, utilizing an adjustable fit to reduce neck fatigue during long clinical shifts.For ocular protection, the product line includes specialized X-ray protective lead eyewear with a 0.75 mmPb rating. These goggles integrate side-shielding optics to deliver panoramic protection against lateral scatter radiation in interventional radiology suites. Combined with heavy-duty protective gloves, flexible lead sheets, and specialized lead curtains for industrial security inspection machinery, the facility delivers a highly integrated supply chain. This comprehensive capability allows healthcare institutions to source complete, certified radiation protection systems from a single, quality-verified manufacturing origin.For deeper technical data or to browse the complete product catalog, please visit the official enterprise platform at https://www.doubleeaglexray.com

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