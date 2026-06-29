Innovation Stage at CPHIw Xerafy XSKIN Gamma RAIN RFID label for medical and pharmaceutical packaging applications Xerafy MICRO Medical RAIN RFID tag for medical device tracking

XSKIN Gamma and Metal Skin® Delta support smart RFID labeling for gamma-sterilized packaging, on-metal healthcare assets, and traceability.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy , a manufacturer of industrial RAIN RFID tags, smart RFID labels, and application-specific tagging solutions, announced that its smart RFID label examples for pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging will be featured by AIPIA on the Innovation Stage at CPHI South East Asia 2026, taking place 8–10 July 2026 at QSNCC, Bangkok, Thailand.The featured smart RAIN RFID labeling examples include XSKIN Gamma, Metal SkinDelta, and MICRO Medical. Together, they show how application-specific smart RFID labels and compact healthcare RFID tags can support pharmaceutical packaging , medical device traceability, and healthcare supply chain visibility.AIPIA Innovation Stage at CPHI SEA 2026CPHI South East Asia brings together pharmaceutical manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, packaging specialists, and technology providers from across the ASEAN pharmaceutical industry. At this year’s event, AIPIA’s Innovation Stage will highlight smart pharmaceutical packaging topics including smart packaging, sustainable packaging, and user convenience. CPHI South East Asia 2026 expects more than 10,000 attendees, 70+ countries, 400+ exhibitors, and 60+ seminars across the regional pharmaceutical supply chain.As a member of AIPIA, Xerafy will contribute smart RAIN RFID label examples that show how connected packaging can support inventory management, product security workflows, item-level identification, and data capture for compliance-supporting traceability programs. Smart RAIN RFID Labels Move Pharmaceutical Packaging Toward Connected TraceabilityPharmaceutical packaging is becoming a key connection point between physical products, regulated workflows, and digital supply chain systems. As pharma supply chains expand across regional manufacturing, outsourced production, distribution, and healthcare delivery networks, packaging-level identification is becoming more important for reliable digital records.For pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical device companies, CDMOs, CMOs, packaging converters, and RFID solution providers, this creates new requirements for item-level identification, packaging-level data capture, inventory visibility, product authentication workflows, and traceability across complex supply chains.Smart RAIN RFID labels and healthcare RFID tags support this shift by giving products, packaging, and healthcare assets a unique digital identity that can be read without line of sight. This helps manufacturers and system integrators connect physical items with digital records across production, sterilization, warehousing, distribution, inspection, and point-of-care workflows.Smart RAIN RFID Labeling Examples for Pharma and Medical Device ApplicationsXerafy’s featured smart pharmaceutical packaging examples include smart RAIN RFID labels and compact healthcare RFID tags developed for different packaging, product, and deployment requirements.XSKIN Gamma supports smart RAIN RFID labeling for gamma-sterilized pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging applications. It is designed for packaging-level traceability needs where RFID performance, label form factor, and sterilization compatibility are important to the deployment.MICRO Medical supports compact RAIN RFID tagging for medical devices, equipment, containers, and healthcare assets. Engineered to withstand autoclave cycles and exposure to harsh sterilization chemicals, its compact form factor supports reliable identification for space-constrained workflows across handling, storage, and use.Metal SkinDelta supports smart thin on-metal RAIN RFID labeling for metallized packaging, device surfaces, containers, and metal healthcare assets. It helps extend RFID identification to surfaces and packaging formats where standard labels may not perform reliably.Together, these examples show how smart RAIN RFID label adoption in pharmaceutical packaging depends on matching the label or tag to the asset surface, packaging material, sterilization process, read environment, encoding workflow, and deployment scale. For packaging teams, medical device manufacturers, converters, CDMOs, CMOs, and system integrators, the right labeling decision can make the difference between a controlled pilot and a scalable deployment.Built for Real-World Healthcare RFID DeploymentPharmaceutical and medical device supply chains involve high-value products, regulated handling requirements, multiple logistics partners, and strict data expectations. Identification must remain reliable across manufacturing, sterilization, distribution, storage, hospital workflows, and final use.Barcode-based identification remains important, but it can be limited when items are packed in cartons, stored in dense inventory, handled in bulk, or moved through workflows where direct visual scanning is slow or difficult. Smart RAIN RFID labels help address these challenges by enabling faster identification of multiple items and stronger data capture at key process points.Xerafy designs smart RAIN RFID labels, rugged tags, and application-specific RFID tagging solutions for real-world deployment conditions where standard RFID products may face performance limits. Its portfolio includes on-metal RFID labels, gamma-sterilization RFID labels, rugged RFID tags, embedded RFID tags, and application-specific solutions for healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, aerospace, data centers, and textiles.“Pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices are moving through more complex production, sterilization, distribution, and point-of-care workflows,” said Michel Gillmann, CMO of Xerafy. “Smart RAIN RFID labels give each item a reliable digital identity, but the label has to match the surface, process, and read environment. Xerafy’s role is to help packaging teams, medical device manufacturers, converters, and solution providers deploy smart RAIN RFID labels where standard labels may not be enough.”Visit CPHI South East Asia 2026CPHI South East Asia 2026 will take place 8–10 July 2026 at QSNCC, Bangkok, Thailand. Xerafy’s smart RAIN RFID labels for pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging will be featured by AIPIA on the Innovation Stage, highlighting how smart RAIN RFID labeling can support connected packaging, product identification, inventory visibility, and traceability across pharmaceutical and healthcare workflows.AvailabilityThe featured examples are relevant to smart RAIN RFID label deployments for pharmaceutical packaging track and trace, medical device identification, gamma-sterilized packaging, CDMO and CMO production tracking, carton and kit identification, product authentication workflows, and healthcare inventory visibility.Request a smart RAIN RFID labeling recommendation from Xerafy.Related Resources:CPHI South East Asia 2026: https://www.cphi.com/sea/ AIPIA: https://www.aipia.info/ About Xerafy:Xerafy designs and manufactures industrial RAIN RFID tags, smart RAIN RFID labels, and application-specific tagging solutions for asset tracking, inventory management, and automation in demanding environments. Its portfolio includes rugged RFID tags, printable on-metal labels, embedded RFID tags, and specialized RAIN RFID labels for demanding workflows, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, oil and gas, aerospace, data centers, and textiles. Xerafy works with system integrators, technology partners, converters, and global enterprises to help digitize physical assets with reliable RAIN RFID performance in real-world conditions.

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