Poetry and the Like Introduces a Genre-Blending Prequel to The Diary of a Lunatic

Poetry and the Like by William Malave

William Malave presents a poetry and short-form collection exploring themes from grief and depression to self-love and monster-slaying adventure.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when a possessed tree threatens the fate of Earth, space warriors battle impossible odds, magical beings shape destinies, and deeply personal struggles unfold alongside extraordinary adventures? In Poetry and the Like, author William Malave delivers a genre-blending collection of poems and short pieces that transport readers across fantastical landscapes while exploring the emotional realities that connect people regardless of circumstance.

Designed for everyone, Poetry and the Like moves through a wide range of themes—death, depression, self-love, and even monster-killing—offering an accessible collection intended to give each reader at least one memorable, resonant read.

The book also serves as a prequel to The Diary of a Lunatic, expanding the imaginative universe Malave builds through dark fantasy, science fiction, horror, and character-driven storytelling. Across shifting tones and settings, readers encounter magic users and demons, swordsmen, futuristic warriors, mechanical giants, and unexpected moments of humor, romance, suspense, and dread.

Beyond its fantastical elements, Malave’s work centers on deeply human experiences. Many characters confront loss, uncertainty, anxiety, depression, and emotional hardship, and the collection examines how individuals face adversity with resilience and personal growth.

William Malave is an author driven by a lifelong passion for storytelling and creative expression. Through his writing, he crafts original narratives that entertain while exploring complex emotions and universal challenges, encouraging readers to embrace imagination while reflecting on the realities of the human experience.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0h0cSH5B

https://william-malave.author-pages.com/

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