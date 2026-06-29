First Athletes Announced for Toyota USATF Outdoor and Para National Championships

NEW YORK – Track and field’s brightest stars are set to take center stage in New York City when the Toyota USATF Outdoor and Para National Championships return to historic Icahn Stadium on July 23-26. USA Track & Field, in partnership with Randall's Island Park Alliance, Central Park Track Club, USATF New York and nonprofit New York Road Runners, today announced the first wave of athletes confirmed to compete for national titles.

Among the stars headed to New York are three-time world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, world champion and teenage sensation Cooper Lutkenhaus, Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech and Olympian and collegiate record holder Parker Valby. Tickets are on sale now.

Jefferson-Wooden arrives in New York seeking her fourth U.S. outdoor title. The sprint standout captured the 100-meter crown in 2022 before sweeping both the 100m and 200m at last year’s Toyota USATF Outdoor and Para National Championships. She followed that performance with a historic showing at the World Championships in Tokyo, earning gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100-meter relay.

"I am excited to be in New York at the end of July," said Jefferson-Wooden, who also earned bronze in the 100m at the Paris Olympic Games. “Right now, my focus is simple: one day, one practice, one meet at a time. I am staying present, trusting the process and looking forward to seeing where that takes me this season. “

Few athletes have experienced a rise as meteoric as Lutkenhaus. In less than a year, the Texas native has gone from high school sensation to one of the world’s premier 800-meter runners. After his dramatic world-record performance at last year’s U.S. Championships, he became the youngest American ever to compete at the World Championships. Earlier this year, he captured a world indoor title in Poland before defeating the past two world champions in the 800m on the Diamond League circuit.

“I am looking forward to a great race at the USATF Outdoor Championships,” said Lutkenhaus, who currently owns the third-fastest 800-meter performance in American history. “It will be special to race for my second national title in New York City, where I won the U.S. indoor title earlier this year. It truly is the world’s biggest stage.”

Frech has become one of the most recognizable figures in the Paralympic movement. The Los Angeles native won double gold in the 100m and high jump at the Paris Paralympic Games at just 20 years old. He added national titles in the 100m, high jump and long jump last year before earning silver in the high jump at the World Para Athletics Championships.

“I’m super excited to see the crowds and atmosphere next month,” said Frech, who holds the T63 world record in the high jump.

“Since it was announced, I have been looking forward to competing in such an epic city like New York. Can’t wait to put on a show!”

Valby has quickly returned to elite form following an injury setback earlier this year. In her last two races, she lowered her personal best in the 5,000 meters, highlighted by a commanding 14:39 performance at the Los Angeles Grand Prix that moved her to No. 9 on the U.S. all-time list. The Paris Olympian is one of the most accomplished collegiate distance runners in history, winning six NCAA titles during her career at the University of Florida.

The Toyota USATF Outdoor and Para National Championships will take place July 23-26 and will determine national champions across track and field and para athletics disciplines. The four-day celebration of running, jumping and throwing will be broadcast nationally on NBC, Peacock and USATF.TV.

Tickets are on sale now.

FRESHTIX is the official ticketing site for the 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships.

Media interested in covering the meet can apply for a credential here.