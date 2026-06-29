Sion looks to continue win streak at Iron Wood Classic

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Three of the top five all-time American women's discus throwers lead a small but elite gathering of athletes Saturday at one of the year's top field event festivals, the Iron Wood Classic. The meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event, is the 12th stop on the 2026 USATF Tour.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Valarie Sion, who holds the American record and is No. 6 on the world all-time performer list, headlines a women's discus field that includes U.S. No. 3 Jayden Ulrich and No. 5 Veronica Fraley. Sion has won five straight competitions this year that include three Diamond League victories and a win at last week's USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix.

In the men's discus, 2021 Olympian Reggie Jagers is the top entrant and will go up against multi-talented Texas Tanner, an Air Force Academy product who moved to second on the all-time collegiate list earlier this year at 69.56.

World Indoor Championships silver medalist Jordan Geist is having a superb year in the men's shot put, improving his PB to an indoor 22.04 in Ostrava in February and notching a runner-up finish at the Xiamen Diamond League meet. Maggie Ewen is the No. 3 American woman ever in the shot put and has a PB of 20.45. She was second at the USATF Throws Festival and is a veteran of four World Championships in the shot.

Madison Wiltrout is undefeated in five meets this year and leads the U.S. women's javelin list in 2026 with her PB of 63.88 that was set in winning the USATF Throws Festival at the end of May. Sarah Blake was the runner-up at that meet, setting her lifetime best of 59.69 on her opening attempt.

Iceland's Elisabet Rut Runarsdottir won the NCAA Championships gold in the women's hammer for Texas State two weeks ago and will take on Shelby Moran, a 73.02 performer who has improved her PB three times this season. Tanner doubles back in the event and has a PB of 78.87 that set an American collegiate record in April. He will face 2024 Olympic Trials fourth place finisher Tyler Williams, who has a best of 78.30.