Hot men's high hurdles battle set for ATX Sprint Classic

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The 2026 USATF Tour returns to Central Texas Saturday for the second time in two weeks as the ATX Sprint Classic makes its debut at Southwestern University. The meet is the 13th stop on the Tour and is a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event.

One of the marquee events on the schedule will feature Jamar Marshall in the men's 110 hurdles, where he toes the line against Dylan Beard and Connor Schulman. Marshall won the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix with a PB 13.04, while Beard was a World Championships semifinalist last year and took gold in the 60H at this year's USATF Indoor Championships. Beard has a PB of 13.02 from last summer's Paris Diamond League meet. Schulman lowered his PB to 13.29 to finish third behind Marshall at the Lone Star GP.

Olympic 4x400 gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion Randolph Ross ran his season best of 45.31 in the men's 400 at the Lone Star GP and has a PB of 43.85 that still ranks him fourth on the all-time collegiate performer list. He will have Jenoah Mckiver to his outside, and Nigeria's Nathaniel Ezekiel to his inside. Mckiver earned mixed 4x400 relay gold at the World Championships last summer and helped Team USATF to gold in that event at the World Relays in May. Ezekiel was best known as a 400 hurdler at Baylor, winning the NCAA title and placing fourth at the World Championships last year.

Kendall Ellis has three times earned Olympic or World Championships gold in the women's 4x400 and her PB of 49.46 in the 400 rates her as the strongest in the field here. Ellis won the Olympic Trials in 2024 and was a semifinalist at Paris. Puerto Rico's Gabby Scott has won four national titles in her country and has a PB of 50.52.

Tokyo Olympian Steffin McCarter is one of the top contenders in the men's long jump, bringing in a PB of 8.26 and the gold from this year's USATF indoor Championships. His challengers include Isaac Grimes, a World Champs finalist last year who has a PB of 8.35, and Will Williams, a two-time national champion with three outdoor World Championships and two World Indoors on his résumé. Williams has a best of 8.23. Malcom Clemons was an Olympian at Paris in 2024 and won the 2025 NCAA crown.

USATF Indoor Championships 60 hurdles gold medalist Alia Armstrong leads the entrants in the 100 hurdles, an event she placed fourth in at the 2022 World Championships. Armstrong has a PB of 12.32, by far the fastest in the field. Gabbi Cunningham has clocked 12.53 and was seventh at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She earned bronze in the 60H at the 2022 World Indoors.

In the women's 100, World Relays mixed 4x100 bronze medalist E'lexis Hollis lowered her PB to 11.22 to win the Music City Carnival title. She is up against sub-11 performer Semira Killebrew, who lowered her PB to 10.99 last year in London, along with former LSU star Kortnei Johnson.

Trayvon Bromell, who won the Lone Star GP men's 100 in a speedy but windy 9.85, is contesting the 200 here, going head to head with French Olympian Ryan Zeze, a 19.90 performer, and Josephus Lyles, who ran his PB of 19.93 at Eugene in 2022. Ghana's Joseph Amoah was an Olympian at Tokyo and is a two-time World Championships qualifier. The women's half-lapper has two-time World Indoor 4x400 gold medalist Rosey Effiong dropping down in distance against Jasmine Montgomery, a 22.26 performer for Texas A&M last year.