Sichtas earn Appellate Practice Section's 2026 Hamilton Pro Bono Award

Susanne and Rick Sichta

The Appellate Practice Section has selected Jacksonville attorneys Rick and Susanne Sichta as the 2026 recipients of the John R. Hamilton Pro Bono Award in recognition of their longstanding commitment to providing pro bono appellate representation to criminal defendants and expanding access to justice throughout Florida.

The award honors section members who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to pro bono appellate work. For many years, the Sichtas have devoted substantial time to representing criminal defendants in need of appellate assistance, including handling significant matters through the Florida Coastal and Cooley law school clinics and other cases involving individuals who otherwise may have lacked access to appellate review.

The Sichtas also developed and maintain an online network that connects attorneys with pro bono appellate opportunities, helping to broaden participation in volunteer legal services statewide, according to the section