Almond Protein Powder Market Report Highlights Key Segments, Regional Trends And Major Competitors

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The Business Research Company's Almond Protein Powder Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The almond protein powder market is gaining significant traction as consumers increasingly seek plant-based and clean-label protein alternatives. With growing interest in health, fitness, and sustainability, this sector is set for notable expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market status, key growth factors, major players, and emerging opportunities shaping the future of almond protein powders.

Almond Protein Powder Market Size and Projected Expansion

The almond protein powder market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $0.5 billion in 2025 to $0.56 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This historic growth is linked to a rising consumer shift toward plant-based diets, increased awareness of dairy-free protein options, growing preference for clean-label ingredients, expanding use of sports nutrition supplements, and early adoption of nut-based protein powders. Looking ahead, the market is predicted to accelerate further, reaching $0.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2%. The forecasted growth is driven by increased demand for vegan and allergen-friendly proteins, wider functional food and beverage applications, a fitness-conscious consumer base, growth in e-commerce nutrition sales, and technological advancements in plant protein processing. Key trends include the rising use of almond protein in sports nutrition, growth of clean-label vegan powders in functional foods, the popularity of almond protein blends in dairy alternatives, heightened interest in sprouted and organic almond proteins, and innovation in flavored and ready-to-mix almond protein products.

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Understanding Almond Protein Powder as a Product

Almond protein powder is a plant-based protein ingredient obtained from defatted almond flour through mechanical and enzymatic methods to concentrate its protein content. Its main use is to offer a clean-label, vegan protein source suitable for dietary supplements, functional foods, and sports nutrition products. This makes it an attractive option for consumers seeking dairy-free, plant-derived protein solutions.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Almond Protein Powder Market

Rising consumer demand for plant-based protein nutrition is one of the primary drivers behind the almond protein powder market’s growth. This trend reflects a growing preference for proteins sourced from plants instead of animals, especially among those focused on daily nutrition, fitness, and wellness. Almond protein powder aligns perfectly with this demand by providing a clean-label, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly protein option. For example, in May 2025, the Plant-Based Foods Association reported that U.S. retail sales of plant-based protein powders and liquids rose by 11% in value and 13% in volume, reaching $450 million in 2024. Such data illustrates the expanding market for plant-based proteins and reinforces the upward trajectory for almond protein powders.

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Additional Drivers Accelerating Market Expansion

Alongside the rising plant-based protein interest, the almond protein powder market benefits from innovations in processing technologies that improve product quality and variety. The growing fitness and wellness trend among consumers encourages the adoption of protein supplements that are clean-label and allergen-friendly. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce platforms has made almond protein products more accessible to a broader audience, supporting steady market growth.

Overview of Regional Market Leadership in Almond Protein Powder

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the almond protein powder market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The almond protein powder report also covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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