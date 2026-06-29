Aftermarket Connected Alarm Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

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The Business Research Company's Aftermarket Connected Alarm Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aftermarket connected alarm market has been advancing quickly, driven by increasing concerns over vehicle security and the rise of smart automotive technologies. As more consumers and fleet operators seek enhanced protection and monitoring solutions, this sector is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, growth factors, key regional trends, and the major influences shaping this evolving industry.

Current Market Size and Expected Growth of the Aftermarket Connected Alarm Market

The aftermarket connected alarm market has seen rapid expansion recently, with its value expected to rise from $2.35 billion in 2025 to $2.65 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The historical surge in this market can largely be linked to the rising number of vehicle thefts globally, greater acceptance of automotive aftermarket electronics, increased demand for remote vehicle monitoring, wider smartphone integration in cars, and a heightened focus among consumers on vehicle safety and security.

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Forecasted Expansion and Market Potential through 2030

Looking ahead, the aftermarket connected alarm industry is projected to grow even more swiftly, reaching $4.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.2%. Key drivers fueling this forecasted growth include the growing incorporation of AI-based vehicle threat detection systems, expanding demand for cloud-connected automotive security, a rising number of electric and connected vehicles, broader use of fleet monitoring and telematics technologies, and increased investment in cybersecurity measures for automotive electronics. Prominent trends during this period involve heightened demand for real-time theft monitoring, mobile app-controlled security systems, GPS-based tracking alarms, expanded remote access and alert capabilities, and the integration of multi-layer anti-theft technologies in vehicles.

Understanding What an Aftermarket Connected Alarm Offers

An aftermarket connected alarm is a sophisticated security device installed in a vehicle after purchase, equipped with connectivity features such as GPS, cellular networks, or mobile app interfaces. These systems enable real-time vehicle tracking, remote control functions, and instant alerts if unauthorized access or theft attempts occur. By combining enhanced security with convenient remote monitoring, these alarms improve theft prevention and overall safety for vehicle owners.

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Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Aftermarket Connected Alarm Market

One of the strongest growth catalysts for the aftermarket connected alarm industry is the increasing rate of vehicle theft worldwide. Vehicle theft involves illegally taking or attempting to take motor vehicles without the owner's consent. The surge in thefts is largely driven by the high demand for vehicle parts in black markets, which motivates organized groups to steal vehicles and quickly dismantle them to resell components at significant profits. Aftermarket connected alarms play a critical role in countering this trend by delivering real-time alerts, remote monitoring options, and quick notifications, allowing owners to respond promptly to suspicious activity. For example, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), a US-based non-profit trade association, reported that nationwide vehicle thefts rose from 1,008,756 incidents in 2022 to 1,020,729 in 2023, illustrating the growing threat that supports demand for these alarm systems.

Regions Leading and Emerging in the Aftermarket Connected Alarm Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aftermarket connected alarm market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The analysis considers key global regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa to provide a comprehensive view of regional market development and trends.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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