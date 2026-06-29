PuppyDog.io Joins Pledge 1% Movement, Committing Equity and Employee Time to Drive Global Social Impact

PuppyDog Pledge 1 percent

PuppyDog.io joins Pledge 1%, committing company equity and employee time to embed social impact into its mission as an AI product marketing leader.

PuppyDog's equity pledge reflects a long-term vision that innovation and impact can grow together, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Pledge 1% community.” — Leslie Gildea, VP, Equity at Pledge 1%

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PuppyDog.io , the AI platform helping companies create personalized product videos and demos at scale, today announced that it has joined Pledge 1% , a global movement. As part of this commitment, PuppyDog will pledge both company equity and employee time to causes that matter most to its team members and communities.“At PuppyDog, we are building more than a product. We are building a company with a long-term sense of responsibility,” said Fahad Aziz, Founder and CEO of PuppyDog. “As founders, employees, and builders, we have an opportunity to make giving back part of our DNA early, not something we add later. Pledge 1% gives us a simple, powerful framework to commit our future success, our time, and our people to causes that matter.”"The best time to think about long-term impact is while you're building long-term value," said Leslie Gildea, VP, Equity at Pledge 1%. "PuppyDog's equity pledge reflects a long-term vision that innovation and impact can grow together, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Pledge 1% community."PuppyDog joins a global community of leading organizations, including Salesforce, Airbnb, Slack, Dropbox, among others that have made giving back part of how they build and scale.PuppyDog’s AI platform helps product marketing, sales, and customer teams create personalized product videos for onboarding, enablement, growth, retention, and customer education. The company believes that as AI changes how businesses communicate and scale, companies building AI tools should also think seriously about their broader responsibility to communities.By joining Pledge 1%, PuppyDog.io is formalizing a commitment to build social impact into the foundation of the company while it is still early in its journey.“We believe the best companies are built with purpose from the beginning,” said Aziz. “Pledge 1% is our way of saying that when PuppyDog succeeds, that success should create value beyond our customers, investors, and team. It should also support communities and causes that need more resources, more time, and more attention.”About PuppyDog.ioPuppyDog is an AI product marketing platform that helps companies create personalized product videos, demos, and buyer enablement content at scale. The platform enables teams to turn product workflows, customer use cases, and sales motions into targeted product videos for prospects, customers, and internal teams. PuppyDog is used by go-to-market teams to improve onboarding, engagement, retention, and customer education.About Pledge 1%Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers entrepreneurs, companies, and employees to be a force for good. The movement provides a flexible framework for companies to pledge equity, product, profit, and/or employee time to the communities and causes they choose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.