Global Zero-Sugar Mocktail Mixers Market Size Forecast To Cross $2.06 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Zero-Sugar Mocktail Mixers Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for zero-sugar mocktail mixers has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by shifting consumer preferences and evolving lifestyle trends. As more people seek healthier and flavorful non-alcoholic beverage options, this segment is set to expand significantly over the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, key drivers, major players, and regional outlook in greater detail.

Market Growth Trajectory and Future Outlook for Zero-Sugar Mocktail Mixers

The zero-sugar mocktail mixers market has expanded rapidly in recent times. From $1.23 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $1.36 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This historical growth has been fueled by rising consumption of non-alcoholic beverages, heightened awareness about sugar intake, the rise of premium bars and café culture, increasing demand for ready-to-mix solutions, and the development of functional and flavored beverage products. Looking ahead, the market is projected to accelerate, reaching $2.06 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 10.8%. The forecasted growth stems from the increasing wellness and sober-curious consumer movement, a surge in demand for low-calorie functional drinks, expansion of premium hospitality offerings, growth in e-commerce sales of beverage mixers, and innovations in plant-based and natural flavor systems. Noteworthy trends include a growing preference for wellness-centered non-alcoholic experiences, customization of sugar-free functional beverages, the rise of craft mocktail culture in foodservice, clean-label mixer formulations, and greater use of botanical and herbal infused bases.

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Understanding Zero-Sugar Mocktail Mixers and Their Purpose

Zero-sugar mocktail mixers are specially crafted beverage bases designed to create non-alcoholic drinks without added sugar while preserving flavor, aroma, and refreshment. These mixers cater to consumers looking for healthier lifestyle choices by offering low-calorie, sugar-free alternatives to traditional cocktail mixers. They are particularly popular within the wellness and functional beverage segments, enabling the creation of indulgent yet guilt-free mocktails.

Growing Popularity of Non-Alcoholic Drinks as a Key Market Driver

The increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages is a significant factor propelling the zero-sugar mocktail mixers market forward. Non-alcoholic drinks typically contain less than 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), and their consumption is rising due to heightened health awareness, evolving lifestyles, and a preference for mindful drinking. This movement encourages consumers to reduce sugar intake, boosting demand for zero-sugar mixers that deliver flavorful, alcohol-free options aligned with health-conscious choices. For example, in March 2023, data from Tracksuit, a New Zealand-based technology company, indicated that around 2.1 million consumers had either purchased or expressed willingness to purchase non-alcoholic beverages in the previous three months—a 40% increase from 1.5 million in 2022. Such figures highlight how the growing appeal of non-alcoholic drinks is driving expansion in the zero-sugar mocktail mixers market.

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Impact of Lifestyle Diseases and Preventive Health Focus on Market Demand

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases is another important driver for market growth. Conditions like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, largely linked to unhealthy diets and sedentary habits, are becoming more common. This trend is pushing consumers toward health-conscious choices, including low-calorie and sugar-free drink alternatives. Zero-sugar mocktail mixers fit well into this demand by helping reduce added sugar intake and supporting better blood sugar management within a balanced lifestyle. To illustrate, in June 2024, the National Health Service in the UK reported that about 3.62 million people registered with general practitioners were diagnosed with pre-diabetes or non-diabetic hyperglycemia in 2023, up from roughly 3.07 million in 2022. These numbers emphasize the growing emphasis on preventive health management and the subsequent rise in demand for healthier beverage options such as zero-sugar mocktail mixers.

Regional Insights Highlighting Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots

In 2025, North America led the zero-sugar mocktail mixers market in terms of size. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other key regions covered in the market report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global landscape and growth opportunities ahead.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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