Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur Tops First Asia Pacific Independent Hotel Ranking for Over-50 Travellers

Official seal of a new benchmark for travel 50+ travelers enjoying hotel facilities World's First Fit-for-50+ Benchmark for Travel

The Greytt 50 scores 28,000 (4&5 star) hotels in Asia Pacific, against 50 dimensions for over 50s travel - revealing a wide gap between the best and the rest.

For too long, the travel industry has overlooked or misunderstood over-50 travellers. The Greytt Score™ gives travellers an objective guide; and the industry a new Fit-for-50+ standard to meet.” — Preethi Sanjeevi, CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greytt today launched The Greytt 50 , the world’s first independent ranking of hotels for travellers aged 50 and over. Backed by the Greytt Score ™ (patent pending) – the region's first objective benchmark designed to measure how well hotels serve mature travellers; the inaugural edition assessed 28,000 (4 & 5 star) properties across 63 Asia Pacific cities, against 50 dimensions, that matters to the discerning mature traveller. These range from wellness and room comforts to bathroom design, lighting, human assistance, and on-site navigability.Topping the inaugural ranking is Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur, with a Greytt Score™ of 94.1, followed by The St. Regis Mumbai (93.0) and Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort (92.4). The full Greytt 50 is available at greytt.ai/greytt-50.What separates the best from the rest- The top-ranked hotels scored within a narrow 5% range on the Greytt Score™, demonstrating a high level of consistency in their offerings and highlighting strong competition among the leading performers.- 39 of the 50 top-ranked hotels achieved a perfect score for Wellness & Leisure – an important consideration influencing travel choices among over-50 travellers.- 30 of the 50 top-ranked hotels also received perfect scores for the Quiet & Relaxing preference, excelling in features such as soundproof rooms and low-noise environments – factors that also play an increasingly important role in decision-making for 50+ travellers.The gap is wider than expectedOf the 28,000 (4 & 5 star) hotels assessed, The Greytt 50 lists the Top 50 that stand unparalleled in being truly Fit-for-50+. For the hotels that made the list, the ranking represents a powerful signal to one of the world’s most valuable and underserved travel segments.Thailand and India together account for more than half of The Greytt 50, with Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia also strongly represented, reflecting the depth of 50+ readiness infrastructure across these markets.A segment the industry can no longer afford to overlookThe world is ageing fast. By 2050, the number of people aged 60 and over will more than double to over 2 billion, reshaping travel demand across every major market - from Asia-Pacific to Europe and North America. Over-50s are already among the most affluent and time-rich travellers, set to drive $1.9 trillion of travel spend by 2030. Yet the hospitality industry has no common standard for whether a hotel or experience actually meets the needs of these guests.The Greytt Score™ (patent pending) is designed to fill that gap. Each property is scored from 0–100 across 50 dimensions, from wellness and room comforts to bathroom design, lighting, human assistance, and on-site navigability. Scores are based on independent, on-site assessment and audit combined with the indexing of all digitally available signals – not hotel self-reporting. No hotel can pay to be assessed, included, or ranked. For more information on the methodology (patent pending), please visit: greytt.ai/about.About The Greytt 50The Greytt 50, powered by the Greytt Score™ Index is an independent benchmark assessing how well hotels serve travellers aged 50 and over. Properties featured in The Greytt 50 may display the Ranked/Featured in The Greytt 50 badge. Properties that wish to display a badge can contact Greytt (connect@greytt.com).About GreyttGreytt.ai is a AI travel-tech company, based out of Singapore, focused on the fast-growing 50+ traveller segment. Our platform combines AI-powered trip planning with a proprietary Greytt Score™ system that evaluates hotels, destinations and experiences against factors important to mature travellers, helping those over 50 travel with greater confidence. Built on challenging societal perceptions of aging, Greytt celebrates the vigour, curiosity and aspirations of life after 50. Founded by a multi-generational team – Preethi Sanjeevi (CEO), Ramakrishnan CN (CPO) and Rajeev Lochan (CCO), who have a combined experience of 90+ years building businesses in Asia for global scale, Greytt blends human expertise with AI to deliver highly relevant experiences. For more information, visit www.greytt.ai Notes to editors• Full list, methodology and data sources are available on greytt.ai/greytt-50• Preethi Sanjeevi (CEO) & Ramakrishnan CN (CPO) are available for interviews.• High-resolution imagery and an infographic of key findings are available on request.• No hotel paid to be assessed, included, or ranked.

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