Secretary Mullin Praises President Trump’s Nominee for Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

WASHINGTON – Today, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin praised President Trump’s nomination of Lance Schroyer to serve as the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Once confirmed, Schroyer will expand upon President Trump’s promise to the American people to arrest and deport the worst of the worst illegal aliens and reinforce the president’s efforts to make America safe again.

Secretary Mullin issued the following statement:

“President Trump has nominated Lance Schroyer to serve as the ICE Director. With over 29 years of law enforcement experience, Lance will play a vital role in helping deliver on the President’s mandate from the American people to target, arrest, and deport illegal aliens.

“Lance is coming straight from the operational field where he ran large scale operations and worked alongside state and federal partners to remove illegal aliens from Oklahoma under the 287g program.

“President Trump made a great pick, and I’m confident Lance’s strong leadership and firsthand experience will empower the men and women of ICE to deport criminal illegal aliens, secure the homeland, and protect the American people.

“It has been 11 years since DHS has had a Senate confirmed ICE Director. The Senate must quickly confirm Lance Schroyer.”

Lance Schroyer currently serves as the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security, overseeing the strategic coordination of immigration enforcement and serving as the liaison among local, regional, and federal law enforcement agencies.

A recognized leader in law enforcement operations and large-scale planning, Mr. Schroyer specializes in interagency collaboration, complex tactical planning, and constitutional safeguards in policy implementation. Prior to his current role, he served as a Major at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety over the Emergency Services Unit. In that capacity, he directed the operational activity of at least eight discrete specialized units tasked with recovering abducted children, disaster response, civil disturbance, immigration enforcement, dignitary protection, and threat assessment and rapid response.

With over 29 years of public service experience, Mr. Schroyer's career is defined by his dynamic leadership in uncertain conditions, operational expertise, and his ability to build multi-dimensional, mission-critical teams. His executive experiences include:

Spearheading 287(g) Enforcement Initiatives : Cultivating multi-agency strategic support of local, state, and regional partners in immigration enforcement efforts.

: Cultivating multi-agency strategic support of local, state, and regional partners in immigration enforcement efforts. Crisis Management and Disaster Response : Leading the rapid deployment of emergency response services, ensuring preservation of life, property, and critical infrastructure.

: Leading the rapid deployment of emergency response services, ensuring preservation of life, property, and critical infrastructure. Task Force and Team Development: Building and communicating goals and expectations for teams responsible for large-scale event security and tactical response in life-threatening situations.

Mr. Schroyer is a former Oklahoma State Trooper and United States Marine who has decades of experience in de-escalation, incident management, special weapons and tactics, interview and interrogation, and dignitary protection.

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