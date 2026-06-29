Affinity MSP Named the Highest-Ranked Australian MSP on the 2026 Channel Futures MSP 501, Placing #69 in the World

Affinity MSP has been ranked #1 in Australia — and #69 in the world

Melbourne-based managed services provider earns top-70 global recognition on one of the technology channel’s most rigorous MSP rankings.

To be ranked #69 in the world, and the number one Australian MSP on the list, is recognition the entire team has earned client by client” — Nick Ower

MELBOURNE, 3149, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELBOURNE, Australia — 28 June 2026 — Affinity MSP , a leading Melbourne-based managed IT services provider, has been ranked #69 globally on the 2026 Channel Partners MSP 501 , making it the highest-ranked Australian managed service provider on this year’s list.Affinity MSP is now ranked #1 in Australia and #69 globally on the MSP 501.Now in its 19th year, the MSP 501 is widely regarded as one of the technology channel’s most comprehensive rankings of managed service providers worldwide. The list assesses MSPs using a quantitative methodology that considers factors including recurring revenue, growth, profitability, innovation and overall business health.Affinity MSP’s #69 global ranking places the company in the top 14% of ranked providers worldwide and ahead of every other Australian MSP on the 2026 list. For a homegrown Australian business, the result reflects the strength, focus and discipline of Affinity MSP’s operating model.“To be ranked #69 in the world, and the number one Australian MSP on the list, is recognition the entire team has earned client by client,” said Nick Ower, Founder and CEO of Affinity MSP. “This list isn’t simply about who is the biggest. It recognises MSPs that are building healthy, disciplined and sustainable businesses. We’ve spent more than a decade building an MSP that Australian businesses can rely on for the long term, and an independent, data-driven result like this tells us that approach is working.”The official 2026 MSP 501 Top 100 ranking can be viewed on the MSP Summit website at: https://themspsummit.com/article/2026-msp-501-from-no-1-to-no-100/ Affinity MSP and all 2026 honourees will be recognised through the MSP Summit platform and celebrated at the MSP 501 Awards Gala during MSP Summit, taking place 28–30 September 2026 in Orlando, Florida.About Affinity MSPAffinity MSP is a Melbourne-based managed IT services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and strategic technology services to businesses across Australia. Founded more than a decade ago, the company takes a deliberately focused approach, partnering exclusively with its managed services clients and choosing depth of relationship over ad-hoc, one-off work. Affinity MSP is the highest-ranked Australian provider on the 2026 Channel Partners MSP 501.For more information, visit www.affinitymsp.com.au About the MSP 501The MSP 501 is one of the technology industry’s longest-running and most comprehensive rankings of managed service providers worldwide. Produced by Channel Partners and MSP Summit, the list recognises top providers based on a proprietary quantitative methodology assessing recurring revenue, profitability, growth, innovation and overall business health.For more information, visit themspsummit.com.

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