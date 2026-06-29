Aariya Goel Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Academik America

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academik America has appointed Aariya Goel as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Goel joined the group in 2013 and has most recently served as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, with day-to-day responsibility for the company's worldwide operations, products and delivery.

Her appointment adds to the growing number of Indian professionals leading global organizations headquartered in the United States, with operations, customers and institutional relationships spanning multiple regions.

Goel began her career at Academik America in regional business operations, covering Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, before assuming global operational responsibility as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. Over the past five years, she has overseen a broad restructuring of the company's operating model, product architecture and internal systems, and has led the development of its international delivery infrastructure. Her work has also included the integration of artificial intelligence into the company's products and processes.

As Chief Executive Officer, she will carry full responsibility for the company's strategy, operations, product portfolio, customer relationships and organizational performance.

Hitansh Singala, Lead Independent Director, said "Aariya has been leading Academik America's global operations at the highest level for several years. Her appointment as Chief Executive Officer reflects the Board's confidence in her judgment and her record of sustained performance across the business. That she has achieved this as a millennial leader makes it all the more significant".

Balabhadra Pattnaik, Chief Talent and Capability Officer, said "Aariya has been central to the transformation of this organization, raising standards, building teams and establishing a culture of accountability and quality. Her progression from regional business leadership to global operational responsibility and now to Chief Executive Officer reflects what she has built and delivered over more than a decade."

Goel holds a BBA from Amity University, a postgraduate qualification in Human Resources from IMT Ghaziabad, and an MBA from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

About Academik America:

Academik America is a global pioneer in advancing future-focused education across emerging technology domains, with a presence spanning more than 90 countries and collaborations with over 200 organizations worldwide. As the primary accreditation partner for DASCA under the World Data Science & AI Initiative, Academik America supports universities and institutions in strengthening globally benchmarked standards in Data Science & AI education.

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