Affordex Estimates Show a $10,000 Pay Rise Can Add About $131 a Week After Tax

Affordex estimates show that a $10,000 pay rise from $80,000 to $90,000 may add about $131 a week after tax under a standard Australian resident scenario.

Affordex estimates show why Australian workers should compare pay rises and job offers by weekly take-home pay, not gross salary alone.

HO CHI MINH, HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2025–26 financial year draws to a close, many Australian workers are reviewing pay rises, promotions and new job offers. But a higher number on a contract does not always translate into a dramatically higher amount in a worker’s bank account.An illustrative calculation from Affordex , a salary and tax calculator platform, shows that an Australian resident moving from an $80,000 salary to $90,000 could receive about $6,800 more in annual take-home pay — roughly $131 per week — under a standard 2025–26 scenario.The calculation assumes Australian resident tax treatment, the standard Medicare levy, no HELP or HECS repayment, no major deductions or offsets, and no special Medicare circumstances. Under those assumptions, estimated take-home pay is about $63,612 at $80,000 and about $70,412 at $90,000.The difference matters because workers do not make everyday decisions with gross salary. They make them with the money left for rent, food, transport, childcare, savings and unexpected costs.“When we started building Affordex, the question that kept coming up was simple: ‘I have a bigger offer, but how much better off will I really be each week?’” said Sam Tran, founder of Affordex. “That is what we want to make clearer. People should be able to see the cash-flow difference before they make a decision.”Salary comparisons can become even more confusing when superannuation is involved. A role advertised as “$90,000 plus super” is not the same as a $90,000 package that includes super.When super is paid on top, the stated amount is generally the cash salary before tax. When it is included within the package, part of the advertised figure is allocated to the employer’s super contribution, leaving a lower cash salary before tax.For workers comparing offers, that detail can have as much practical impact as the difference between two headline salaries.Affordex was built around a simple problem: many workers can see the salary in an offer, but cannot immediately see what it may mean for their weekly budget.Its Australia Salary Calculator helps users estimate annual, monthly, weekly and daily take-home pay, alongside estimated income tax, Medicare levy, superannuation context and relevant HELP or HECS considerations.The tool is designed for workers reviewing a new offer, considering a promotion, planning a household budget or preparing for a move to Australia.To support transparency, the platform also explains how Affordex estimates Australian take-home pay , including the assumptions behind the results and factors that may change an individual outcome.“Salary tools should not be black boxes,” Tran said. “An estimate is more useful when people can understand the assumptions behind it and know which questions to ask their employer or adviser.”Actual results can vary based on tax residency, deductions, offsets, private health insurance arrangements, salary packaging, family circumstances and other personal factors. The estimates are designed for education and planning and do not replace professional tax or financial advice.For Australian workers, the central question is not only whether a new job pays more. It is whether the extra income will make a meaningful difference after tax, superannuation and the costs of everyday life are taken into account.ABOUT AFFORDEXAffordex is an online salary and tax calculator platform that helps workers, job seekers, expats and professionals understand estimated take-home pay after tax. Starting with Australia, Affordex provides salary estimates across annual, monthly, weekly and daily periods, with context for income tax, Medicare levy, superannuation and HELP or HECS repayments.MEDIA CONTACTAffordex Teamhello@affordex.io

Affordex Salary Calculator Understand Your Real Income After Tax in Seconds

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