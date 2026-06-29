USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Returns to Homeport after Completing Sea Trials

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 26, 2026) - The Emory S. Land Class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), returned to Apra Harbor, Guam, June 26, after completing sea trials.

Sea Trials is the Frank Cable’s first step in becoming deployable following the successful completion of an eight month maintenance period.

"As we executed the mid-term availability and sea trials, our crew did a fantastic job coming together and working as a team to see the mission accomplished," said Capt. Michael Rodriguez, commanding officer of the Frank Cable. "I am proud of the Sailors and civilian mariners who worked hard to get the Frank Cable ready for anything our operational commander asks us to do."

During sea trials, the crew, both Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners, participated in drills to ensure the teams can work side by side.

“The drills we perform during sea trials are important because they ensure our equipment is fully operational after several months of an avail,” said Lt. j.g. Adrian Candelaria, training officer aboard the Frank Cable. “Drills exercise the team’s response in high risk environments and truly test their grit.”

The drills that were conducted included man overboard, abandon ship, mass casualty, damage control drill, general quarters, an engineering drill and an Operational Task Visual Information (VI) drill.

“The Military Sealift Command personnel were a vital part to our fire attack teams,” said Candelaria. “We integrated well and had great teamwork.”

The drills were conducted with success and displayed the Cable’s ability to maintain ship readiness.

“There are a lot of new Sailors on board, and these drills ensure everyone has a solid foundation when it comes to maintaining ship readiness,” said Candelaria.

Frank Cable has returned to homeport as Guam’s Lead Tender and is awaiting its next mission from the Navy.

Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and resupplies submarines and surface vessels in the Pacific region.