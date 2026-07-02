PixAI Strengthens Anime AI Creation With Tsubaki.2, Built for Multi-Character Scenes and Visual Storytelling

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Tsubaki.2 strengthens PixAI’s global anime AI platform with improved composition, prompt understanding, and storytelling.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixAI , an anime-style AI art platform and creator community, is expanding its global creative platform with Tsubaki.2 , its flagship image foundation model built specifically for anime-style creation.Designed around the needs of anime creators, Tsubaki.2 focuses on three core creative upgrades: composition control, prompt understanding, and storytelling expression. The model is built to support more detailed anime-style workflows, from complex character designs and atmospheric scenes to multi-character compositions, dynamic movement, and narrative-driven image generation.As PixAI continues to grow across international creator markets, Tsubaki.2 reinforces the platform’s long-term strategy of making anime-style AI creation more accessible, consistent, and globally available. Since launching in 2022, PixAI has built its platform around proprietary image foundation models tailored to anime and 2D-style creation, rather than relying only on general-purpose image generation systems.Tsubaki.2 represents the next generation of that in-house model development. Built on PixAI’s DiT.2 architecture, the model is designed to follow longer and more structured prompts more reliably, helping creators generate images with clearer character details, more stable anatomy, and more natural interactions. For anime workflows, this means stronger support for detailed character design, expressive poses, close character interaction, and complex multi-character scenes.The model also strengthens visual logic across space, lighting, and motion. Tsubaki.2 is designed to support richer backgrounds, clearer scene composition, more natural movement, and more expressive visual storytelling. These improvements are especially relevant for creators working on character reference sheets, original characters, manga-style concepts, IP development, and commercial visual content.“Tsubaki.2 reflects PixAI’s belief that anime-style AI creation needs its own technical foundation. Since 2022, we have focused on building model technology around how anime creators actually create — with attention to characters, style, movement, composition, and community. Tsubaki.2 is an important step in making that creative experience more powerful, more accessible, and available to creators around the world.”Beyond single-image generation, Tsubaki.2 also supports PixAI’s broader creator ecosystem. The model can be used for more advanced workflows such as multi-view character consistency, expression variation, image-and-text composition, and creator-led customization through LoRA training. By connecting foundation model development with community-driven creation, PixAI continues to position itself not only as a generation tool, but as a global creative environment for anime-style artists, AI creators, character designers, light novel and manga creators, and visual content teams.Tsubaki.2 became available to all users following its full release earlier this year, providing a stronger model foundation for PixAI’s next phase of international growth. As PixAI expands across global creator markets, Tsubaki.2 strengthens the company’s long-term platform story: a trusted anime AI art community, powered by proprietary model technology and available to creators worldwide.About PixAIPixAI is an anime-style AI art platform. Powered by its proprietary image foundation model, PixAI has been trusted by 15 million+ registered users across the US, Korea, and Japan since 2022. The platform offers a full creative toolkit — from anime-style illustration and image generation to image-to-video — alongside a social gallery where creators generate over 200 million artworks every month. Its conversational assistant, Mio, lets anyone turn a plain description into finished anime art, no prompts required.Media Contactcooperation@withpixai.artMewtant Inc.

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