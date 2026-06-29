McCarthy Hatch Launches FSAi™, an AI-Powered Consumer Harm Intelligence Platform, at Conscious Venture Lab Demo Day

Cloud-based platform delivers early-warning intelligence on emerging consumer harm, regulatory risk, and market conduct issues

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCarthy Hatch LLC announced the launch of FSAi™, a cloud-based consumer harm and regulatory intelligence platform that helps organizations identify emerging complaint patterns, supervisory risk, and market conduct issues earlier. The platform was launched at Conscious Venture Lab Demo Day on June 25, coinciding with McCarthy Hatch’s completion of the CVL accelerator, a Novella Center for Entrepreneurship program focused on purpose-driven companies grounded in stakeholder value and conscious capitalism.

“McCarthy Hatch reflects the kind of purpose-driven company Conscious Venture Lab was created to support,” said Jeff Cherry, Founder and CEO of Novella Center for Entrepreneurship. “The company is addressing a meaningful challenge in financial services while building a scalable business grounded in stakeholder value and conscious capitalism.”

Built on Microsoft Azure, FSAi transforms consumer complaints, customer feedback, and regulatory information into structured intelligence that helps financial institutions and other consumer protection stakeholders identify emerging risks before they escalate into broader regulatory, operational, or reputational issues. The platform helps organizations detect patterns of consumer harm, prioritize review, and act while problems are still contained.

Organizations use FSAi for systemic risk monitoring, complaint pattern analysis, supervisory intelligence, regulatory readiness, and remediation planning. Rather than simply tracking complaints, FSAi identifies patterns in consumer narratives that may indicate emerging harm, control weaknesses, or market conduct issues.

“Consumers often describe systemic problems long before traditional risk reporting identifies them,” said Jim McCarthy, Chairman of McCarthy Hatch and a founding member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. “FSAi enables organizations to move from reactive complaint management to proactive intelligence by transforming consumer narratives into meaningful risk signals.”

Recent FSAi analysis of publicly available complaint data identified an increase in consumer harm signals related to de-banking, including account closures, frozen funds, restricted access to money, delayed resolution, and unclear explanations. The findings come amid increased federal attention on de-banking practices, including actions focused on fair access to banking services. These patterns may indicate operational breakdowns, inconsistent risk controls, or broader systemic issues that warrant closer review.

“De-banking is no longer simply a compliance discussion. It is a consumer harm issue receiving national attention,” said Asaf Buchner, CEO of McCarthy Hatch. “FSAi gives institutions, regulators, and consumer advocates the early warning they need to act.”

FSAi is designed for risk, compliance, legal, and executive leadership teams. It supports analysis of both publicly available complaint data and organization-specific information, providing continuous intelligence to strengthen oversight, prioritize remediation, and improve regulatory readiness.

About McCarthy Hatch

McCarthy Hatch is a consumer financial regulatory intelligence company that helps financial institutions and consumer protection stakeholders identify consumer harm, supervisory risk, and market conduct issues at early stages. Its cloud-based FSAi platform analyzes consumer narratives, complaint data, public signals, and regulatory information to deliver early-warning intelligence that supports risk management, remediation, and stronger consumer outcomes. The company is led by Jim McCarthy, a founding member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Asaf Buchner, a former senior financial services advisor at EY-Parthenon.

FSAi Availability

FSAi is available for demonstrations and design partner engagements with financial institutions and other consumer protection stakeholders. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.mccarthy-hatch.com.

About Novella Center for Entrepreneurship

Novella Center for Entrepreneurship is a Baltimore-based nonprofit that uses entrepreneurship and Conscious Capitalism as a pathway to economic mobility, community resilience, and shared prosperity. Through its Conscious Venture Lab accelerator, Novella Center has supported more than 200 early-stage companies, helping them raise more than $220 million and create more than 600 jobs. Its programs prioritize diverse founders and cities often overlooked by traditional venture capital. In 2025, Novella Center expanded into Trenton, New Jersey, marking its first program outside Baltimore. Learn more at novellacenter.org.

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