Kingmake Launches Commercial-Grade Outdoor Dining Sets for Hotels and Resorts

Kingmake Outdoor Dining Set Kingmake Hospitality Furniture

New aluminum and teak outdoor dining set collection targets hospitality, resort, and commercial furniture buyers worldwide

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China — June 29, 2026 — Foshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd., a global outdoor furniture manufacturer, today announced the expansion of its outdoor dining set collection, engineered for hotels, resorts, villas, restaurants, and other high-traffic commercial environments. The launch responds to growing demand from hospitality groups and furniture brands seeking a reliable outdoor furniture manufacturer capable of delivering durable, design-forward dining solutions at scale.As outdoor dining increasingly defines the modern guest experience, procurement teams are prioritizing furniture that withstands constant use without sacrificing aesthetics — exactly where Kingmake's latest collection is positioned.Kingmake Introduces Its Outdoor Dining Set Collection for Hospitality and Commercial Outdoor SpacesKingmake's expanded outdoor dining set line offers 4-person, 6-person, 8-person, and 9-piece configurations in rectangular, round, and square layouts, built from aircraft-grade aluminum, solid teak, and weatherproof rope or wicker weaving. The range gives hospitality buyers a single sourcing partner for multiple material and style preferences within one cohesive collection.The sets are designed for resort restaurants, beach clubs, poolside dining areas, rooftop terraces, and villa courtyards. For hotel groups managing multiple properties, standardizing on one scalable supplier reduces procurement complexity and long-term maintenance costs. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, Kingmake supports this demand directly from its own production facility. More information is available at www.cnkingmake.com Key Features and AdvantagesThe collection is engineered for 24/7 commercial use:- Commercial-grade durability: Powder-coated aluminum frames resist corrosion; UV-stable rope and rattan weaving hold color and tension under heat, humidity, and coastal salt exposure.- Handcrafted teak construction: Sustainably sourced teak naturally resists moisture, cracking, and warping, hand-finished to highlight grain depth.- Stability engineering: Double-splayed chair legs and non-slip foot caps minimize wobble across sand, grass, and stone terraces.- Luxury aesthetic: Woven rope, powder-coated metal, and teak detailing combine for a refined, contemporary look.- Customization: Frame material, weaving style (OL, PL, EQ rope), table size, and seating configuration can all be specified per project.These features are backed by Kingmake's strengths as a one-stop premium manufacturer, offering flexible production, personalized customization, full OEM/ODM services, and global export experience across America, Europe, and the Middle East.Designed for Hotels, Resorts, Villas, and Commercial ProjectsFor hotels and resorts, weather-resistant frames and stain-resistant teak reduce maintenance across high-occupancy dining and poolside areas. Beach clubs and waterfront restaurants benefit from salt-tolerant materials, while villas and luxury developments can scale from intimate 6-person sets to larger 9-piece arrangements for entertaining. Commercial FF&E projects gain access to extendable tabletops and modular seating that adapt to events and changing space needs.Furniture that performs reliably under heavy use protects guest experience while lowering total cost of ownership. Kingmake's completed hotel furniture programs reflect this in practice, supplying coordinated dining, lounge, and poolside collections to properties seeking one accountable manufacturing partner.Why Commercial Buyers Choose Kingmake- Quality guaranteed through commercial-grade materials and rigorous quality control- Excellent value, driven by vertically integrated production- On-time delivery, supported by dedicated aluminum, teak, and weaving production lines- Hassle-free after-sales service for parts, maintenance, and project support- Global project experience across multiple continents and property types- Reliable manufacturing capacity for both boutique and large-volume ordersMeeting Growing Demand for Premium Outdoor Furniture SolutionsAs hotel groups expand outdoor dining footprints and luxury outdoor living continues to shape both residential and commercial design, buyers are seeking suppliers who pair custom sourcing with sustainable, long-life materials. Distributors and furniture brands are turning to OEM/ODM partners like Kingmake to expand their catalogs without investing in manufacturing infrastructure — prioritizing durability, design consistency, and supply chain transparency. Kingmake's growing portfolio of hospitality outdoor furniture projects reflects this demand across resorts, beach clubs, and mixed-use developments worldwide.Executive Statement"Hospitality and commercial clients don't just need furniture that looks good in a showroom — they need furniture that performs every day, in every climate, for years," said Michael Wong, Sales Director at Foshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd. "Whether we're working with a resort developer on a single property or a furniture brand scaling an OEM program across multiple markets, our focus stays the same: dependable manufacturing, thoughtful design, and a long-term partnership our clients can count on."ConclusionKingmake's outdoor dining set collection underscores the company's position as a manufacturing partner built for the realities of hospitality and commercial outdoor furnishing — combining commercial-grade materials, customizable design, and dependable global production. Hospitality buyers, distributors, and furniture brands are encouraged to request a quote, explore OEM/ODM opportunities, or learn more by visiting www.cnkingmake.com About Foshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd.Foshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd. is a global outdoor furniture manufacturer specializing in commercial-grade dining sets, sofas, loungers, and accessories for hotels, resorts, villas, and commercial projects. With vertically integrated production, full OEM/ODM capabilities, and extensive global export experience, Kingmake partners with distributors, furniture brands, and hospitality groups worldwide. Learn more at https://www.cnkingmake.com/ Media ContactCompany: Foshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd.Contact: Michael Wong, Sales DirectorEmail: sales@cnkingmake.comWebsite: www.cnkingmake.com Country: China

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