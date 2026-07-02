Vehere Unveils New Multi-Agent AI to Reduce Alert Overload and Improve Analyst Outcomes

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New autonomous agents help SOC teams reduce alert noise, understand threat context, access deeper threat insights, and take guided response actions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehere, a leading provider of AI-powered Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Full Packet Capture (FPC) solutions, today announced new multi-agent AI capabilities designed to help security analysts reduce manual investigations and accelerate response to high-volume alerts. Powered by Vehere Vision AI, the company's sovereign AI intelligence fabric, the new capabilities bring intelligent automation, contextual reasoning, and guided decision-making to every stage of the investigation workflow.

Security Operations Center (SOC) teams around the world are under increasing pressure from escalating alert volumes and a persistent shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. The constant flood of security alerts contributes to alert fatigue, reducing analyst effectiveness and increasing the risk that critical threats are overlooked. Embedded within Vehere NDR, the new multi-agent Vision AI capabilities bring agentic intelligence directly into the investigation workflow. The Alert Triage Agent analyzes alert descriptions, session data, and historical context to classify alerts as likely true or false positives, providing confidence scores and transparent reasoning. The Deep Threat Insights Agent enriches alerts with external threat intelligence and additional context to accelerate investigations, while the Rationale Agent explains alert classifications with clear, evidence-backed conclusions. The Response Agent recommends guided remediation steps, maps defensive measures to the MITRE D3FEND framework, supports controlled response through SOAR integration, intelligently whitelists false positives, and continuously learns from recurring benign patterns and analyst-approved actions to reduce repetitive work over time.

"Security teams don't need more alerts—they need clearer answers, stronger evidence, and faster paths to action," said Naveen Jaiswal, Founder and CTO of Vehere.

"With Vision AI’s new multi-agent AI capabilities, we're helping analysts cut through the noise, accelerate investigations, and focus their expertise where it matters most. Our goal is to make every security analyst faster, more effective, and better equipped to respond to today's evolving threats."

Vehere Vision AI's multi-agent AI capabilities are now available globally as part of the Vehere NDR 1.8.3 release. The offering reflects Vehere's continued investment in applying practical AI to security operations, empowering analysts by reducing alert fatigue, accelerating investigations, and improving security outcomes.

About Vehere:

Vehere is an AI cyber defense company operating at the intersection of national security and enterprise security. Our AI-powered Network Intelligence platform processes petabytes of network data at terabit speed. Battle-tested by global defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies, Vehere now helps enterprises, telecom, financial institutions, critical infrastructure, and Fortune 500 organizations defend against advanced threats, accelerate incident response, and strengthen cyber resilience.

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