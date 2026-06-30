BLOX Markets selects Imandra's Automated Reasoning technology to enhance Openpool Customer Onboarding and Development

Imandra will power onboarding, certification, and software assurance for BLOX Markets’ upcoming retail-focused U.S. equities trading venue called Openpool

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLOX Markets today announced a strategic partnership with Imandra , the leader in neurosymbolic AI and automated reasoning , to deploy Imandra Connectivity and CodeLogician ™ as foundational components of Openpool’s connectivity, certification, and software assurance infrastructure. Openpool is BLOX Markets’ upcoming retail-focused U.S. equities trading venue.Through the deployment of Imandra’s technologies, BLOX Markets is building Openpool on a foundation of machine-readable market infrastructure, replacing static documentation, manual certification processes, and traditional software testing approaches with mathematically precise specifications and formal verification technologies.At the center of the deployment is Imandra Connectivity, powered by the Imandra Protocol Language (IPL). Rather than relying on static FIX specifications and lengthy testing cycles, Openpool’s protocol will be represented as a living, machine-readable model that continuously reflects production behavior. Firms connecting to the venue will be able to validate their implementations against an authoritative specification, measure certification progress through automatically generated simulators and test environments and gain unprecedented transparency into venue behavior before going live. The result is a dramatically faster, more efficient onboarding experience that reduces operational burden while accelerating readiness for production.Khody Azmoon, CEO of BLOX Markets said, “We wanted an onboarding experience that reflects the same principles that drive our market design: transparency, openness, and efficiency. Imandra’s technology allows us to replace legacy processes with a living, intelligent model of the venue, giving participants a faster path to production and greater confidence in every stage of the certification process. This is about more than connectivity. It’s about building the next generation of market infrastructure.”In addition to connectivity, BLOX Markets is integrating CodeLogician™, Imandra’s logic-first AI reasoning platform for software verification. Powered by ImandraX, Imandra’s award-winning automated reasoning engine, CodeLogician enables engineers and AI coding agents to build mathematical models of software systems and formally verify their behavior. Rather than relying solely on testing or statistical inference, CodeLogician can prove critical properties of complex systems, uncover hidden edge cases, and verify correctness before software reaches production. For market infrastructure where correctness, fairness, and resiliency are paramount, formal verification provides a new level of confidence in the systems that underpin trading.“The next generation of financial markets will be defined not just by better execution, but by smarter infrastructure,” said Grant Passmore, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Imandra. “At Imandra, we’re transforming market specifications from static documents into living, machine-reasonable systems and bringing mathematical guarantees to the software that powers modern trading venues. Openpool represents a bold vision for market innovation, and we’re excited to help build the foundations for a more transparent, efficient, and intelligent market ecosystem.”The partnership expands Imandra’s growing footprint across global market infrastructure and reflects a broader industry shift toward machine-readable specifications, AI-native workflows, and mathematically verified software. Together, BLOX Markets and Imandra are helping establish a new paradigm for market connectivity, one where onboarding and certification are measurable, and correctness can be demonstrated with mathematical rigor.About BLOX Markets, Inc.At BLOX Markets, we’re developing Openpool, a new retail-focused U.S. equities trading venue. We’re an independent, NYC-based company backed by private investors, leveraging emerging technologies to broaden access and enhance market efficiency. Please note the trading venue is not yet operational, awaiting regulatory filing and is subject to regulatory approvals.For more information, visit www.bloxmarkets.com/openpool Media Contactmedia@bloxmarkets.comAbout ImandraImandra is a global AI company pioneering neurosymbolic AI technologies for industries where correctness is critical. Imandra’s suite of products, including Imandra Connectivity, ImandraX, and CodeLogician™, brings formal verification, symbolic reasoning, and AI-powered analysis to financial markets, government, defense, and autonomous systems.Imandra Connectivity is deployed at leading trading venues across the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe, enabling machine-readable market infrastructure that accelerates onboarding, certification, testing, and operational readiness.For more information, visit www.imandra.ai Media Contactpress@imandra.ai

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