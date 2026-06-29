Dude Cervantes and The Panchos Return with Defining Self-Titled Album

Dude Cervantes and The Panchos Album Cover (Nik Gernert) Dude Cervantes on stage at Massey Hall

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing with his prolific output as a guitarist, songwriter, bandleader, and independent label founder, Dude Cervantes is set to release DUDE CERVANTES AND THE PANCHOS, a new album arriving this October. Aside from being the founder of Blind Owl Records, Cervantes is also the leader of Chest Fever (the Robbie Robertson-approved celebration of The Band’s music) and former guitarist for Howlin' Rain. Most recently, his rock opera KEEP ON RISING with Mrs. Henry earned praise from ROLLING STONE Senior Editor David Fricke, further cementing Cervantes' reputation as a versatile creative force in the modern rock era. With his new self-titled album, he delivers what may be his most personal and defining statement to date.The seven-track collection marks a defining chapter for Cervantes and his musical collaborators, building on the momentum of their previous album, THE RIDE OR DIE OF DUDE CERVANTES AND THE PANCHOS, released late last year. It also marks the second collaboration with illustrator and designer Nik Gernert, whose cover artwork serves as a visual extension of the band's sound.Recorded entirely to analog tape, the album’s production began at Barntime Studios in San Diego with friends and engineers Kyre Wilcox and Andrew Ware, and was completed with Jason Soda at Palomino Sound—the same engineer Cervantes worked extensively with on Mrs. Henry’s KEEP ON RISING.For Cervantes, the album represents both a personal statement and a symbol of musical partnership: “This album really captures my collaboration with a core of musicians, driven by the drummer Justin De La Vega, guitarists Dylan Donovan and Brenden Dellar of Sacri Monti, and the original bassist of the group Ryan Grenda, who's on four of the seven tracks,” says Cervantes. “These are all songs I've written that are intrinsic to myself, and the Panchos is the band that I go out and ride with.”Originally from San Diego, Cervantes now lives in Nashville. The move to Tennessee shaped much of the new record, with songs reflecting on both the past and present. “Half of the record was composed prior to living in Tennessee,” Cervantes explains. “The other half was composed while living here; it's all anecdotes and stories, some fiction here and there, and some personal little drops of memoirs.”Ultimately, the album is a testament to Cervantes’ strengths as a hard-rockin’ singer/songwriter, delivering the kind of energy and conviction that have defined his career so far. “I hope listeners feel the passion of hope, and the passion of artistry, and that there's a reason to create. I hope they feel rocked to the core,” he says. “I want them to feel super fucking awesome after listening to this record. Even though there's some darkness to it, I do everything I can to keep it fueled with positive energy, so even if it gets dark it always lights up.”This self-titled album is just one more chapter in the body of work that Cervantes will continue to expand as the years go by. “I want to continue to write the pages in this book, and I want the book to grow and grow, and for many to read it,” he adds.DUDE CERVANTES AND THE PANCHOS will be released on October 2nd, 2026, available on vinyl, CD, and all streaming platforms. PRE-ORDER the album today, and read the FULL ARTICLE on the Blind Owl Records website.

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