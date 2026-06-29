Taiwan’s Yu Hub Meets Growing Global ODM Demand with 40 Years of Expertise

WANDEN global bicycle brands

Discover Yu Hub, a leading Taiwan bicycle hub manufacturer with 40+ years of ODM expertise. Featuring high-precision production and our premium WANDEN brand.

TAIWAN, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global bicycle brands and assemblers continue to seek reliable, quality-controlled component partners in Asia, Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based bicycle hub manufacturer founded in 1982, is highlighting its role as a long-standing ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) supplier serving the international cycling industry from its production base in Taiwan.Under the leadership of President Mr. Wan Tun Huang, Yu Hub has spent more than four decades building a manufacturing operation centered on two principles the company describes as core to its identity: uncompromising quality and exceptional service. That focus has positioned the company among the specialist hub manufacturers that international bicycle brands turn to when sourcing components for road, mountain, gravel, e-bike, e-cargo, BMX, city, and special-use applications such as wheelchairs and tricycles.A Manufacturing Base Built for ODM PartnershipsUnlike general-purpose component suppliers, Yu Hub operates a dual business model that combines ODM and OBM (Original Brand Manufacturing) capabilities under one roof. This structure allows the company to take on private-label development work for international bicycle brands and assemblers while also producing components under its own brand identity — giving ODM partners access to manufacturing expertise that is tested and refined across both contract and branded production lines.The company's Taiwan facility is equipped with a full manufacturing process chain, including CNC lathes, press machines, punch machines, hydraulic presses, rotary swaging machines, and steel tube cutting equipment. In 2021, Yu Hub introduced robotic arms into its CNC machining process and installed an in-house heat treatment furnace — investments the company says were made to deepen self-manufacturing capability and bring more of the production chain under direct quality control, rather than relying on outside subcontractors for critical process steps.Quality Systems Built for International StandardsFor brands evaluating a bicycle hub supplier for ODM partnerships, traceable quality assurance is often the deciding factor. Yu Hub maintains an in-house testing infrastructure that includes Universal Testing Machines for mechanical strength validation, 2D and 3D Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) for precision dimensional inspection, and dedicated wheel and hub durability testing systems.The company's fatigue-testing capability spans both wheel-level and hub-specific evaluation, using a Wheel Fatigue Testing Machine alongside a HUB Free Body Fatigue Testing Machine. Dimensional inspection is further supported by an IM-X1000 Series full-function image measuring system, which the company notes allows for operator-independent, repeatable results and automatic setup through drawing import, as well as an XM Series handheld probe CMM for flexible on-floor inspection during production runs.This combination of in-house mechanical testing and precision measurement is the kind of infrastructure that ODM partners typically look for when qualifying a new Taiwan bicycle hub manufacturer , since it shortens the validation process required before a hub design can move into mass production for an international market.A Product Range Built Across Cycling's Major CategoriesYu Hub's catalog spans thirteen application categories and well over one hundred hub models, ranging from lightweight straight-pull road and gravel hubs to heavy-duty disc hubs engineered for e-bikes and e-cargo platforms. The lineup also includes dedicated BMX racing and freecoaster hubs, fat bike and Super Boost options for wider mountain bike platforms, and a line of high-quality single-speed freewheels.This breadth allows the company to support ODM partners across multiple product lines simultaneously, whether a brand needs a single specialized hub model for a niche release or a coordinated set of hubs across an entire bicycle range — a capability the company says is particularly relevant for brands managing small batch bicycle hub manufacturing runs alongside larger production orders, where flexibility in volume matters as much as precision in spec.WANDEN: A Brand Identity Built on Manufacturing HeritageIn 2025, Yu Hub introduced WANDEN, a premium hub brand intended to represent the performance, craftsmanship, and reliability the company has developed over more than 40 years of manufacturing. While Yu Hub continues to serve as an OEM and ODM partner to global bicycle brands, WANDEN gives the company a direct brand presence built on the same production and testing infrastructure used in its contract manufacturing work.Company representatives describe WANDEN as a natural extension of Yu Hub's manufacturing philosophy rather than a separate venture — the brand is built on the same CNC and robotic machining lines, the same in-house heat treatment process, and the same fatigue and dimensional testing protocols applied to ODM production.OutlookWAs bicycle brands continue to diversify their supply chains and place greater emphasis on supplier traceability and testing transparency, Taiwan-based manufacturers with vertically integrated production — from raw material processing through final inspection — are increasingly cited by industry buyers as preferred long-term partners. Yu Hub's combination of decades-long manufacturing history, in-house testing capability, and a product range spanning road to e-cargo positions the company within that group of established Taiwan bicycle hub suppliers serving the global market heading into 2026.About Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd.Founded in 1982 and based in Taiwan, Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of bicycle, tricycle, and wheelchair hubs, operating as both an ODM and OBM supplier to the global cycling industry. The company's WANDEN brand, launched in 2025, represents its premium consumer-facing product line. Yu Hub's production facility includes CNC machining, robotic arms, in-house heat treatment, and a full suite of mechanical and dimensional testing equipment supporting both private-label and branded hub manufacturing.For more information, visit https://www.yuhub.com.tw or follow Yu Hub / WANDEN on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/wheelmate ) and Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/wandenworks1983/ ).Media Contact: Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd. Phone: +886-4-8811738~9 Email: info@wheelmate.com.tw Website: https://www.yuhub.com.tw

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