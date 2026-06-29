TV Anime “Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event “Sasha Birthday Commemorative Original Sticker”

▲Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-

Limited Quantity Distribution Begins on Sunday, July 26. Celebrate Sasha Blouse’s Birthday on Awaji Island in Japan

AWAJI, JAPAN, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At “ Nijigen no Mori ,” located in Japan’s Kansai region , where the TV anime “Attack on Titan” x Nijigen no Mori collaboration event is being held, a birthday campaign has been planned to celebrate the birthdays of characters appearing in the anime. The third installment will commemorative Sasha Blouse’s birthday by offering a limited number of “Sasha Blouse’s Birthday Commemorative Original Stickers” starting Sunday, July 26.The original sticker being distributed features Sasha Blouse, Nijigen no Mori will host a limited-time event featuring an exclusive “Sasha Birthday Original Sticker,” available from Sunday, July 26, 2026.The original sticker features Sasha against a backdrop of flowers on Awaji Island, known as the “Island of Flowers,” where colorful blooms can be enjoyed throughout spring, summer, autumn, and winter. This is a campaign-exclusive novelty item.As a character who loved food and continued bringing smiles to her friends, Sasha is cherished by many.Survey Corps-Themed Event to Be Held at Nijigen no Mori for her Birthday■ Character Birthday Event Vol.3 “Sasha Birthday Commemorative Original Sticker” OverviewDistribution Saturday, July 18 to Friday, July 31[Night Event] 19:30–22:00 (Last admission 20:30)[Day Event] 9:00–19:30 (Last admission 18:00)・From Saturday, August 1[Night Event] 19:00–22:00 (Last admission 20:30)[Day Event] 9:00–19:00 (Last admission 18:00)Location:Reception for the TV Anime “Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration EventEligible Guests:Those who purchase an admission ticket to “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-”Details:As the third character event in the TV anime “Attack on Titan” x Nijigen no Mori collaboration event, original stickers celebrating Sasha, whose birthday falls on July 26, will be distributed. The stickers will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at the attraction reception to guests who purchase admission tickets for the night event “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-.” Distribution will end once supplies run out.HP：■TV Anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event OverviewPeriod:Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026Location:2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan(Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park “Nijigen no Mori”)Overview:The world of the TV anime “Attack on Titan” will be recreated within the rich natural setting of Nijigen no Mori. Guests can enjoy the world of the anime through two events held by day and by night.1. [Night Event]“Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK – Beyond the Wall –”Walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest at night and experience the world of the TVanime “Attack on Titan” brought to life through projection mapping and immersive soundeffects. Participants become new recruits of the Survey Corps and join the battle toreclaim freedom from the Titans, aiming for “beyond the walls” together with Eren Yeagerand the members of the Survey Corps. At the goal, participants will receive an originalcard.2. [Day Events]Phase 1:“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori”Participants can collect stamps of four characters in original illustrations, located throughout Nijigen no Mori, in a special stamp booklet. All participants will receive a novelty postcard with an original design.Phase 2:“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest – Nijigen no Mori Edition / At-Home”Participants take on the role of subordinates to Hans Zoe, who is deeply immersed in Titan research, and experience a mystery-solving adventure as they work to unravel various puzzles. The start date will be announced at a later time.3. Collaboration MerchandiseNewly illustrated original artwork of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Erwin and others will appear as can badges and acrylic stands. In addition, a total of 36 original items packed with fun references for fans will be available, including goods such as “Captain Levi’s Quote Momo” and Armin’s “An Endless Lifetime’s Worth of Salt.”4. Collaboration FoodThe collaboration food lineup includes “Eren’s Determination Mapo Tofu Bowl,” inspired by Eren’s burning hatred and resolve against the Tians; “Sasha’s Sneak-Eating Plate,” featuring ingredients she secretly snacked on; and “Mikasa’s Warm Red Scarf Cake,” inspired by her iconic red scarf. In addition, collaboration drinks such as “Captain Levi’s After-Cleaning Tea au Lait,” perfect for a relaxing break after tidying up, will be offered, for a total of 11 items.Ticket Information (Tax Included)①“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” Admission TicketAdults (Aged 12 and over):￥3,600～￥4,000 Children (Aged 11 and under): ￥1,600～￥2,000②“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori” Experience Ticket￥800③“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest: The Search for the Missing Hans – Main Quest: Nijigen no Mori Edition”￥2,000④“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest: Titan Capture Operation – Sub Quest: At-Home Edition”￥1,500⑤Day & Night Set Ticket (① + ③)Adults (Aged 12 and over):￥5,400~￥5,800 Children (Aged 11 and under):￥3,400~￥3,800⑥Premium Set Ticket (① + ② + ③ + ④)Adults (Aged 12 and over):￥7,400~￥7,800 Children (Aged 11 and under):￥5,400~￥5,800・All prices above include tax.・Admission ticket prices for “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” may vary depending on the period. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.・Children must be accompanied by at least one guardian (adult) for admission.・Admission is free for children aged 4 and under for “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK – Beyond the Walls–.”・Admission tickets for “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” are for designated time slots.・Tickets for ④ and ⑥ will be available for purchase at a later date.Business Hours【Night Event】18:30–22:00 (last entry 20:30)【Day Events】Weekdays: 13:00–17:00 (last entry 17:30), Weekends and holidays: 10:00–17:00 (last entry 17:30)Business hours are subject to change depending on the season. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.Tickets:Website:Inquiries:Nijigen no Mori Inc.“Nijigen no Mori” Management OfficeTel: +81-799-64-7061■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/"ATTACK ON TITAN" The Final Season Production Committee.

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