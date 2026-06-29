Police investigating fatal motorcycle collision in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision on June 28 in Ellicott City in which the operator was killed.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a 2008 Yamaha FZ1 was traveling eastbound on Baltimore National Pike at Frederick Road when it left the roadway. The operator, an adult male, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Preliminarily, investigators believe speed was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Eastbound Baltimore National Pike in the area of Frederick Road was closed for approximately two hours.

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