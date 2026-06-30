Global Outbreak Solutions Expands Global Preparedness Through International Leadership, Partnerships, & Field Operations

Global Outbreak Solutions collaborates with international partners to strengthen animal health preparedness and biosecurity. Global Outbreak Solutions advances emergency animal mortality management through practical, science-based field training and operational expertise.

New expert advisors, international partnerships, and field initiatives strengthen Global Outbreak Solutions' leadership in animal preparedness.

Strong preparedness depends on strong systems. Global Outbreak Solutions helps countries strengthen surveillance, preparedness, and coordinated response before outbreaks occur.” — Dr. Michael O'Leary

HARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As governments around the world confront escalating threats from transboundary animal diseases, zoonotic outbreaks, and evolving biosecurity risks, Global Outbreak Solutions (GOS) is expanding its international impact by helping governments, industry, and global organizations strengthen preparedness through technical consulting, operational training, emergency planning, and a growing network of internationally recognized experts.Over the past several months alone, Global Outbreak Solutions has expanded its international expert network, strengthened scientific collaborations, delivered operational preparedness training, supported projects across five global regions, contributed to international scientific conferences, and advanced practical solutions that help governments and industry prepare for animal health emergencies before they occur. Together, these initiatives reflect the organization's mission of transforming preparedness from policy into operational capability."Global preparedness is built through trusted partnerships, practical experience, and the willingness to share knowledge across borders," said Gary Flory, Founder and CEO of Global Outbreak Solutions. "Our mission is to bring together world-class expertise with proven field experience to help countries build stronger systems before emergencies happen, not after."Strengthening that mission are two internationally respected leaders joining the Global Outbreak Solutions expert network.Dr. Michael O'Leary is a highly-experienced global health security expert, bringing more than four decades of international public health and infectious disease leadership through the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USAID, and the U.S. Public Health Service. Over the course of his international career, he served as WHO Representative in both China and Cambodia and led global health security initiatives across Asia and the Pacific spanning disease surveillance, One Health, emerging infectious diseases, laboratory capacity, and outbreak preparedness."Strong preparedness depends on strong systems," said Dr. O'Leary. "By bringing together global expertise with practical implementation, Global Outbreak Solutions is helping countries strengthen surveillance, preparedness, and coordinated response before outbreaks threaten animal and public health."Dr. Edgardo Arza is one of the world's leading veterinary emergency management specialists, bringing more than 40 years of experience in animal disease control, emergency response, and international capacity building through his consulting firm, Global Animal Health and Related Emergency Preparedness (GAHREP) Consulting LLC. His leadership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has helped countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean strengthen emergency preparedness, implement the Incident Command System, and improve operational response capabilities. Dr. Arza also played a leading role in advancing FAO's internationally recognized Good Emergency Management Practice (GEMP) framework and its Progressive Pathway for Emergency Preparedness (PPEP). As part of the Global Outbreak Solutions expert network, he is currently advising the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) on strengthening the capacity of veterinary authorities across the Caribbean, Central America, and the Andean region to respond rapidly to African Swine Fever."Preparedness and prompt response succeed when planning, leadership, and operational capability come together," said Dr. Arza. "Global Outbreak Solutions helps countries develop practical emergency management systems that protect animal health, strengthen response capacity, and build long-term resilience."The continued expansion of Global Outbreak Solutions' international expert network reflects a deliberate strategy: connecting world-class scientific expertise with practical field implementation. Today, Global Outbreak Solutions experts are actively supporting governments, international organizations, universities, and industry partners through projects focused on emergency preparedness, mortality management, biosecurity, disease surveillance, operational response, and workforce development across North America, South America, the Caribbean, West Africa, and Asia.That strategy is producing measurable results.Putting preparedness into practice, Global Outbreak Solutions partnered with the Arizona Department of Agriculture to conduct its final Carcass Composting School of the year in Tucson, Arizona. The four-day program brought together professionals from state agencies, USDA APHIS, Tribal and First Nations communities, academia, and industry to strengthen emergency preparedness through classroom instruction and full-scale field exercises covering mortality composting, disposal strategies, biosecurity, windrow construction, troubleshooting, and incident management.Global Outbreak Solutions also continues expanding scientific collaboration through new international partnerships and knowledge exchange. Most recently, Gary Flory was invited to present at the International Scientific and Practical Conference hosted by the Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the Tajik Academy of Agricultural Sciences. His presentation on operational innovations in depopulation, carcass management, biosecurity, and digital monitoring was formally recognized by the Institute, which expressed appreciation for Global Outbreak Solutions' contribution and interest in future collaboration through scientific exchange, technical consultation, and international training initiatives. The recognition represents another example of Global Outbreak Solutions' growing international reputation and expanding role in advancing animal health preparedness worldwide.Continuing its international leadership, Global Outbreak Solutions will play a prominent role at the 8th International Symposium on Animal Mortality Management, taking place June 29 through July 2, 2026, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The symposium convenes leading researchers, veterinarians, emergency managers, government officials, and industry experts from around the world to advance best practices in mortality management, emergency response, environmental protection, and animal health preparedness. Gary Flory serves on the Symposium Steering Committee and co-chairs the International Program Committee, further reflecting Global Outbreak Solutions' leadership within the global preparedness community.From government ministries and international organizations to producers, veterinarians, emergency managers, and researchers, Global Outbreak Solutions is helping build the partnerships, expertise, and operational capabilities needed to strengthen preparedness before the next animal health emergency occurs. As the organization continues expanding its international reach, Global Outbreak Solutions remains committed to bridging science, policy, and field operations through practical, science-based solutions that improve resilience worldwide. Through technical consulting, operational training, scientific collaboration, and future certification initiatives, Global Outbreak Solutions is helping define the future of global animal health preparedness.To learn more about Global Outbreak Solutions and its international team of experts , visit www.outbreaksolutions.com

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