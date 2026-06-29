EIS Automation Closes $2 Million Growth Capital Raise with Stonehenge Capital and Nevada Battle Born Growth Escalator

Kasvu Inc. Empowering Growth, Guiding Success

Manufacture Nevada-originated engagement positions Nevada manufacturer for next phase of growth

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, NV — EIS Automation , a Las Vegas-based provider of modular robotic systems, announced today the successful closing of a $2 million growth capital raise. Stonehenge Capital led the round, investing $1.25 million through the Nevada New Markets Jobs Act (NMJA) Program, established to support small businesses in low-income communities. Nevada Battle Born Growth Escalator, Inc. (NBBGEI) provided $600,000 in matching funds, with the balance contributed by individual accredited investors.The capital will support EIS Automation’s next phase of growth, including product development, expanded operations, and continued investment in the team.The engagement that led to the raise originated through Manufacture Nevada, the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership center. Kasvu Inc. , a fractional CFO firm serving founder-led manufacturers, was retained to build the financial infrastructure required to position EIS for institutional capital, including the use-of-funds model and underwriting package presented to Stonehenge Capital.“Most manufacturers in this range don’t fail to raise capital because of a weak business,” said Carolynne Walker, Founder and Managing Director of Kasvu Inc. “They fail because no one has translated the operating reality into a financial story that capital providers can underwrite. EIS Automation had the operational strength. Our role was to build the financial story alongside Josh and his team so that the right capital partners could see what we saw.”“We’ve always known the strength of our business and where we wanted to take it,” said Josh Watson, CEO of EIS Automation. “What we needed was a way to put that in front of capital partners in terms they could act on. Working with Kasvu gave us the financial foundation to raise the capital that will carry EIS into its next phase, and we’re grateful to Stonehenge Capital and Battle Born Growth for backing where we’re headed.”About EIS AutomationEIS Automation is a Las Vegas-based provider of modular robotic systems with focus on touch-point reduction in the life sciences, consumer products and food industries.About Kasvu Inc.Kasvu Inc. provides fractional CFO services exclusively to founder-led and family-owned manufacturers and consumer packaged goods companies. The firm specializes in financial infrastructure, capital raise preparation, and operational finance for companies between $10 million and $50 million in annual revenue. Kasvu is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.About Manufacture NevadaManufacture Nevada works side-by-side with Nevada small businesses, connecting them to a comprehensive network of resources and solutions that help their businesses succeed and grow. As a statewide industrial extension program of the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), Manufacture Nevada serves as the state’s official representative for the MEP National Network™. This unique public-private partnership delivers comprehensive, proven solutions to U.S. manufacturers, fueling growth and advancing U.S. manufacturing.About Stonehenge CapitalFounded in 1999, Stonehenge is a nationally recognized impact investor focused on providing transformational capital to lower middle market operating companies. Stonehenge operates one of the largest and most successful federal and state New Markets Tax Credit practices in the industry, managing over $1.4 billion in investments across distressed communities nationwide. The firm also provides traditional debt and equity financing through state-targeted small business investment funds, with over $400 million in Assets Under Management.About the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI)The State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) is a nearly $10 billion program to support small businesses and entrepreneurship in communities across the United States by providing capital and technical assistance to promote small business stability, growth, and success. SSBCI represents a transformational investment in American small businesses and is expected to catalyze up to $10 of private investment for every $1 of SSBCI Capital Program funding to increase access to capital to small businesses and entrepreneurs, including those in underserved communities. Nevada’s SSBCI Program, “Battle Born Growth,” is overseen by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).Nevada Battle Born Growth Escalator, Inc. (NBBGEI)A Nevada-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation created in 2016 by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) to promote, aid and encourage economic development across the state. NBBGEI operates Nevada’s federal and State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program, under contract from GOED, to support high growth startups, small and medium sized businesses, and underserved entrepreneurs. Learn more: www.nvsmallbiz.org Media ContactsEIS Automation: Josh Watson, Founder & CEO, EIS Automation — joshua.watson@eisautomation.comKasvu Inc.: Carolynne Walker, Founder and Managing Director — cwalker@kasvuinc.comStonehenge Capital: Keith Jones, Director — kwjones@stonehengecapital.comNevada Battle Born Growth Escalator, Inc. (NBBGEI): Carli Smith — c.smith@goed.nv.govManufacture Nevada: Tom Simpkins, Director — tsimpkins@manufacturenevada.com

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