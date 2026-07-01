A Family's Journey Leads to Central California's First Dill Dinkers Club

Construction crews install the Dill Dinkers marquee at the future home of Dill Dinkers Visalia at 700 S. Bridge Street in downtown Visalia. Introductory Memberships open July 1 as the club targets a late-summer opening, pending construction progress and f

Introductory Memberships open July 1 as Central California's first Dill Dinkers indoor pickleball club takes shape in downtown Visalia.

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introductory Memberships for Central California's first Dill Dinkers indoor pickleball club will open July 1 as construction continues at 700 S. Bridge Street in downtown Visalia. Installation of the club's 12 indoor PremiumX cushioned courts is scheduled to begin July 6, with a late-summer opening anticipated pending construction progress and final occupancy approvals.For owners Bill and Georgia Revilla, however, the project is about much more than building a sports facility.Bill and Georgia were both born in Manila, Philippines, where their family's journey began. Their oldest daughter, Sabrina, was also born there before the family immigrated to Canada, where their daughter Abigail was born. Nearly two decades ago they settled in California's Central Valley, where they later welcomed their youngest son, Augustin. Looking back, they believe each season of life prepared them for this opportunity.Bill has spent his career serving patients as a respiratory therapist, while Georgia has cared for pediatric and special needs patients as a dentist in Visalia since 2017. Together they have welcomed traveling healthcare professionals through furnished housing, remained active in their local church, homeschooled Augustin, and built their lives around serving others."As Christians, we believe everything we have ultimately belongs to God," Georgia said. "Our time, talents, resources, and opportunities are gifts we've been entrusted to steward. We kept asking ourselves how we could best use what God had given us to serve others and bring Him glory."That answer began unexpectedly in 2023 when Georgia bought a pickleball paddle after reading about the sport and invited Augustin to the local public courts. She eventually convinced Bill to join them."I only agreed because I loved my wife," Bill said with a smile. "I thought I'd play once and be done."Instead, they discovered a community where children played alongside grandparents, beginners were welcomed, and strangers became friends."We realized we weren't just falling in love with pickleball," Georgia said. "We were experiencing something increasingly rare—a place where people from every stage of life genuinely enjoyed being together. We began asking ourselves how we could create more places like that."For nearly three years, the Revillas worked toward opening their first Dill Dinkers club in Fresno. When that opportunity unexpectedly fell through, another door opened. Visalia property owner Johnny George decided not to pursue his own indoor pickleball project, and Ryan Garcia, now Dill Dinkers Visalia 's Director of Pickleball, reached out after learning the Revillas had joined Dill Dinkers.As Bill and Georgia spent time in downtown Visalia, they fell in love with the city's character and community. They also credit Dill Dinkers franchise leaders Will and Denise Richards for their mentorship, encouragement, and friendship throughout the journey."None of this happened alone," Georgia said. "We're deeply grateful for everyone who believed in this vision before the doors ever opened."Because the club is still under construction, Introductory Memberships are intentionally limited to the first 150 membership accounts. Rather than offering a temporary discount, the Revillas wanted to recognize those willing to believe in the vision before the club officially opens. Members will receive exclusive founding benefits, including lifetime annual court credits while maintaining an active membership.As Regional Developers for Dill Dinkers throughout Central California, Bill and Georgia hope Visalia becomes the first of many locally owned clubs led by people whose own lives have been transformed by pickleball. Their vision is to mentor future owners who share the same commitment to hospitality, excellence, and community while creating meaningful opportunities for employees, coaches, entrepreneurs, and families."Our dream has never been simply to build another pickleball club," Georgia said. "We hope to build places where people belong, where families grow stronger, opportunities are created, and lives are changed—both on and off the court."

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