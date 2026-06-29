Medipyxis Launches AI-Driven Business OS That Removes Operational Drag from Wound Care

EMR That runs your entire business

Medicare tightens reimbursement, new platform replaces up to seven tools with one system designed to protect margins and grow volume without adding headcount.

Medicare changed the math. Medipyxis changes the execution. You can't survive on sloppy operations — every inefficiency is a direct hit to margin.” — Damon Ebanks, CEO & Founder, Medipyxis

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicare changed the math. Under tighter reimbursement rates, wound care operators can no longer absorb the cost of humans retyping data, chasing insurance authorizations, decoding faxes by hand, and reconciling graft inventory on spreadsheets. Every one of those inefficiencies is now a direct hit to margin.Medipyxis, a health-technology company headquartered in Dover, Delaware, today announced the general availability of the first AI-driven Business Operating System built specifically to remove that operational drag from wound care. The platform unifies clinical documentation, referral intake, graft inventory management, HR compliance, business-development CRM, insurance validation, and executive oversight dashboards into a single HIPAA-secure system — replacing the patchwork of up to seven disconnected tools that most wound care organizations rely on today.The core promise is straightforward: Medipyxis removes operational drag so wound care operators can protect margin and grow volume — without adding headcount."Medicare changed the math. Medipyxis changes the execution," said Damon Ebanks, CEO and Founder of Medipyxis. "You cannot survive on sloppy operations anymore. When payouts tighten, every inefficiency becomes a direct hit to margin. We built this platform to make that drag disappear."The Problem: Operational Drag Is Killing Wound Care MarginsMost wound care organizations — from solo practitioners to hospital outpatient wound centers, home health agencies, and multi-site groups — still operate on a stack of disconnected tools that were never designed to work together. A referral arrives by fax. Someone manually transcribes it into an EHR. An intake coordinator calls the insurance company to validate coverage. A clinician drives to a patient, documents the visit, and hopes the note will survive a billing review. A supply manager tracks graft inventory on a spreadsheet. A biller reconciles codes against coverage criteria days later. A director waits until month-end to learn whether the operation is profitable.Each handoff is a place where data is retyped, delayed, or lost. Each disconnected system adds cost — licensing fees, training hours, integration maintenance, and the invisible tax of staff spending their day feeding machines instead of caring for patients. This is operational drag, and under the old Medicare math, practices could absorb it. Under today's reimbursement environment, they cannot.The Solution: One Stack, Zero GapsMedipyxis replaces the patchwork with a single operating platform organized around six pillars:Referral Intake Engine and Smart Fax Injector — Inbound referrals from fax, email, or web form are digitized, parsed with 98% OCR accuracy, and routed to scheduling. The result: a fax becomes a first visit inside ten minutes. No manual transcription. No hunting through fax queues. All referrals, one queue.One-Button Insurance Validation and Medical History — Patient coverage is confirmed at the point of intake without phone calls. Zus Health medical history injection pulls two years of relevant clinical history automatically, giving clinicians context before they walk through the door.Wound Cockpit EHR with Compliance Guardrails — The clinical module includes the LCD Navigator, a proprietary tool that maps each wound assessment against Local Coverage Determination criteria in real time. An offline-capable visit wizard enables real-time billing code capture at the bedside — the note is billable before the clinician leaves the driveway. A green badge means the documentation meets billing requirements. No rework cycles. No late-night chart corrections.Graft ERP and Vendor Portal — Live graft counts, PAR-level breach alerts, vendor portal integration, and automated IVR packet assembly give clinical directors and supply managers real-time visibility into their highest-cost consumables. If the graft count is green, the revenue stream is clean.One-Button Provider Assignment and Route Optimization — A distance-capacity matrix enables practices to assign clinicians and optimize travel routes, increasing throughput without expanding payroll.Business-Development CRM and KPI Cockpit — A purpose-built CRM tracks referring practices and surfaces ROI dashboards, while an executive oversight cockpit synthesizes clinical, financial, referral-health, and workload metrics into a single view. Live graft valuation and PAR breach data surface savings before month-end — not after.HR and Compliance — A credential tracker, onboarding wizard, and policy log enable practices to onboard a new clinician before lunch, with automated license expiration alerts that keep credentialing files audit-ready.Half the Cost of Legacy CompetitorsMedipyxis is typically about about half the combined cost of the typical multi-tool stack because it replaces multiple systems with one operating platform. Instead of paying separate licensing fees for an EHR, a referral management tool, an inventory system, a credentialing tracker, a CRM, and a reporting suite — and then paying again to integrate them — practices pay once for a platform designed as one system from the start.Medipyxis does not just store data. It does the work your team is doing manually.The platform is designed to enable practices to reduce intake processing time by 60%, cut packet preparation time by 70%, and increase billable visit throughput — enabling organizations to potentially grow revenue by reallocating staff from administrative busywork to patient-facing activities, without expanding payroll.Designed for Every Wound Care OrganizationMedipyxis serves the full spectrum: solo practitioners, independent practices, multi-site wound care groups, home health agencies, hospital outpatient wound centers, and skilled nursing facilities. The platform is HIPAA-compliant and BAA-ready from day one, with role-based access controls that scale from a single treating clinician to enterprise deployments.Software is not an expense line. It is the difference between shrinking and scaling.The platform is available now at medipyxis.com.About MedipyxisMedipyxis is a health-technology company headquartered in Dover, Delaware, building the first AI-driven Business Operating System for wound care. The company's platform replaces up to seven separate tools with one HIPAA-secure system — designed to remove operational drag and protect margins under tighter reimbursement. For more information, visit medipyxis.com.

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