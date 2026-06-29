Product Liability Teams Optimize Jury Selection Using ExposeIQ JuryFit Plus Advanced Mirror Jury Tools

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Analysis and Virtual Simulations Provide Strategic Clarity in Technically Demanding Product Cases

JuryFit, with rigorous human verification at every stage, gives attorneys clearer visibility into panel responses. This supports more informed jury selection and effective mirror jury strategies.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Product liability litigation frequently centers on complex scientific evidence, design defects, manufacturing standards, and causation questions that jurors must evaluate. ExposeIQ ’s JuryFit platform is assisting law firms in approaching jury selection with greater structure and insight.JuryFit, part of ExposeIQ’s LENS trial intelligence suite, analyzes case narratives against 16 juror personality profiles. At every step of the JuryFit process, human verification is applied, from identifying juror personality blends most likely to align with the case theory to qualifying Voir Dire questions. This ensures insights are professionally reviewed and tailored to the technical demands of product cases.The platform’s Virtual Mirror Jury ™ feature creates simulations based on the seated jurors’ profiles, allowing trial teams to test arguments involving risk-utility analysis, warnings, or post-sale conduct in a virtual deliberation environment. This preparation can contribute to greater strategic confidence when presenting sophisticated engineering or scientific evidence.“Product liability cases require jurors to grapple with intricate technical and safety issues,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “JuryFit, with its rigorous human verification at every stage, helps attorneys gain clearer visibility into potential panel responses. This supports more informed jury selection and effective mirror jury strategies while preserving full professional judgment.”By mapping how different personality profiles may respond to evidence of defect, warnings, or corporate decision-making, the tool aids in developing targeted Voir Dire strategies suited to the complexities of product liability matters. Many practitioners in this field find that such preparation enhances their ability to assemble panels better equipped to engage with the scientific and factual dimensions of these high-stakes cases.The development reflects a broader interest among litigation teams in tools that complement deep substantive expertise in specialized practice areas. All platform outputs serve as decision-support resources and require independent review by licensed attorneys. Results vary by matter.About ExposeIQExposeIQ is a real-time litigation intelligence platform developed for high-stakes legal professionals. Its LENS suite assists with jury intelligence and trial preparation. ExposeIQ is a technology company, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice.

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