Texas Country Artists Wes McClelland and Kree Harrison Salute Everyday Heroes in Powerful New Song 'Military Wife'

Wes McClelland and Kree Harrison - Military Wife

Southeast Texas natives team up with 4-time Grammy-winner Andy Leftwich to honor the unsung heroes holding down the home front.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country music recording artists Wes McClelland and Kree Harrison have announced their first collaboration, "Military Wife," a deeply sincere tribute dedicated to the resilient families standing alongside the men and women of the United States Armed Forces. The single is scheduled for release on all digital streaming platforms and country radio ahead of July 4th, arriving just in time for America’s landmark 250th Independence Day celebrations.

Both Harrison and McClelland share deep roots in Southeast Texas' famous "Golden Triangle" region—Harrison hailing from Woodville and McClelland from Orange. This shared upbringing infuses their artistry with an authentic, "Modern Traditionalist" storytelling style that strikes at the very heart of country music.

The inspiration for "Military Wife" stems from a deeply personal, lived experience. The song’s origins trace back to a handwritten message titled "A Day In The Life of A Military Wife," given to McClelland by his niece, Elise Burgamy, shortly after she married her husband, Kyle. The song idea detailed the quiet strength required to navigate the loneliness and challenges of deployment. Moved by her raw honesty, McClelland transformed her words into a sweeping country ballad that captures the bittersweet reality of young love interrupted by active duty.

The track's evocative lyrics paint an intimate picture of long-distance devotion—from tracing deployment maps on a kitchen wall to a mother hiding her tears while tucking her children into bed. To capture the full emotional weight of the story, McClelland enlisted the powerhouse vocals of his dear friend and American Idol alum, Kree Harrison.

“This song isn't just about the person in uniform; it’s about the strength of the person holding down the fort with grace and a prayer,” says McClelland. “Kree and I both grew up with those Texas values of faith, family, and country. Bringing her voice onto this project added a layer of soul and empathy that truly honors the message Elise first put on paper.”

Featuring a hauntingly beautiful fiddle solo by Grammy-winning instrumentalist Andy Leftwich, the track reaches its emotional peak with a poignant prayer sung by Harrison, asking for the safe return of all service members. "Military Wife" serves as a timeless reminder that freedom is defended not only on the battlefield but in the homes of families across the world.

About the Artists

Wes McClelland: A singer-songwriter from Orange, TX, now residing in Sugar Land, TX, McClelland returned to his music career in early 2026 after a 25-year hiatus. His breakout single, “Ask For Help,” brought critical awareness to mental health struggles and reached #2 on country music charts across the UK, and Europe.

Kree Harrison: Originally from Woodville, TX, Harrison rose to national fame as the runner-up on Season 12 of American Idol. Known for her versatile voice and traditional sensibilities, she is a highly respected fixture in both the Nashville and Texas country music scenes.

Media & Streaming Information

Release Date: Available on all US digital streaming platforms and country radio Monday, June 29, 2026 and internationally, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Assets: Promotional photos and remote interviews available upon request.

Media Contact:

Email: info@wesmcclelland.com | Website: wesmcclelland.com

Elise Burgamy Reacts to "Military Wife" (The inspiring story of the song) - Wes McClelland and Kree Harrison

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