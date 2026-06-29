Duvvuru Sravan Kumar Reddy Earns NVIDIA Inception and Launches Two AI Products Across Five Countries Without VC

Duvvuru Sravan Kumar Reddy, entrepreneur and AI consultant, focused on AI products and business automation solutions.

Raised with nothing, Duvvuru Sravan Kumar Reddy built two AI products across five countries - proving solo founders are rewriting the startup playbook.

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a moment when the global technology industry is watching solo founders build products that rival funded teams, Duvvuru Sravan Kumar Reddy is one of the clearest examples of what that actually looks like in practice.Sravan Kumar Reddy is the Founder and CEO of S-Core Analytics Inc. , a New Jersey-based artificial intelligence and data engineering company. Without venture capital, without a co-founder, and without institutional networks, he has simultaneously built and launched two distinct AI products now operating across five countries - OPT Launch , a live immigration technology platform, and S-Core Ecliptor , an AI-powered pricing intelligence engine currently in beta.S-Core Analytics has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program, a globally selective accelerator reserved for AI companies demonstrating genuine technological credibility. Most companies in that program have institutional backing. S-Core Analytics does not.OPT Launch - Immigration Intelligence at a Scale That Did Not Exist BeforeOPT Launch was built to address a crisis hiding in plain sight.More than 600,000 international students and professionals across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the UAE navigate work authorization systems every year with almost no reliable tools. Visa deadlines shift without warning. Employer sponsorship data sits buried in government databases most people cannot access or interpret. Job boards show opportunities but offer zero visibility into which employers actually sponsor visas and how consistently.The result is a population of highly educated professionals making career decisions entirely in the dark.OPT Launch changes that. The platform is built on a live database containing more than one million data points sourced directly from official USCIS government records - including 393,000 H-1B employer petition rows wired in real time into job matching cards. Users search employers by sponsorship history, filter opportunities by visa compatibility, and track personal visa deadlines through a live countdown system built directly into the platform.OPT Launch is now live across five countries - the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the UAE - serving international professionals who have never had this level of immigration intelligence in one unified environment. No comparable platform currently combines live government petition data, real-time deadline tracking, and international job intelligence at this scale across five countries simultaneously.S-Core Ecliptor - Pricing Intelligence for the Modern MarketplaceWhile OPT Launch serves individuals, S-Core Ecliptor serves businesses navigating an equally complex challenge - pricing and margin intelligence across modern e-commerce.Ecliptor is an AI-powered platform built for sellers operating across Amazon, Walmart, and Shopify, currently in beta. Businesses selling across multiple marketplaces manage pricing, inventory, and profitability through separate systems that do not communicate. A price change on Amazon does not reflect in Shopify margin calculations. Competitor movements on Walmart require manual monitoring. Profitability reporting lags reality by days.Ecliptor aggregates that data into a single intelligent environment. Its AI engine monitors competitor pricing in real time, surfaces margin risk before it becomes margin loss, and gives business leaders a unified operational view across all three platforms simultaneously - capabilities previously available only to companies with significantly larger resources.Accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program based on the credibility of its underlying technology, Ecliptor is built for the small and mid-sized operators who need enterprise-grade intelligence without enterprise-grade infrastructure costs.Built Without a Safety NetNeither product arrived easily.Reddy built both simultaneously without dividing the work between separate teams. There were nights with no external validation, no investor confirmation, and no co-founder to share the weight of decisions that determined whether either product survived. When he told people around him he was building AI companies instead of taking a stable job, the reactions ranged from silence to open doubt. He kept building anyway.He handled every layer himself - corporate structure, legal documentation, cloud infrastructure, data pipeline engineering, product design, security architecture, advertising campaigns, and analytics. Every system inside both products exists because Reddy opened his laptop and built it."I did not wait for the right conditions," Reddy said. "I grew up understanding that stability is something you build, not something you inherit. That same principle applies to a company. You build what needs to exist, even when the conditions are not ideal. Especially then."Why This Matters NowThe solo founder movement is no longer fringe. Across the global technology industry, builders are shipping production-grade software, reaching users across multiple countries, and doing it without the funding rounds and institutional networks previous generations treated as prerequisites.What makes Reddy's story relevant is not just that he built without funding - it is the output produced under those constraints. Two products. Five countries. One million government data points in production. NVIDIA Inception membership. A consulting practice serving clients across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Dubai.As the global AI startup boom continues compressing the distance between idea and execution, S-Core Analytics represents what the industry is increasingly watching - what one determined builder can ship when the only resource available is the refusal to stop.About S-Core Analytics Inc.S-Core Analytics Inc. is a New Jersey-based AI and data engineering company offering consulting and software products across AI, machine learning, data engineering, FinTech analytics, cybersecurity, and full-stack development. Products include OPT Launch, live across five countries, and S-Core Ecliptor, in beta and accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.