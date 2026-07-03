Relaxing Music: Himekami Celebrates its 45th Anniversary with Best Album Streaming Release and New Music Video

Himekami 45th Anniversary ULTIMATE BEST Himekami Music Video: “The Prayer of Thousand Years”

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing to express the spiritual landscape of Japan and the natural beauty of the Tohoku region through sweeping synthesizer compositions, Himekami celebrates in 2026 the 45th anniversary of its debut. To commemorate this milestone, a long-awaited best album spanning the group's musical legacy, “ULTIMATE BEST”, became available on major music streaming services on June 24, including a music video for “The Prayer Of Thousand Years”.

Since its debut in 1981, Himekami has captivated listeners across generations and around the world with a distinctive musical style that blends digital orchestration with ethnic musical influences.

Himekami 45th Anniversary ULTIMATE BEST features 32 carefully selected tracks from the group's complete catalog. Centered on internationally acclaimed works such as Poetry Of The Gods and The Prayer Of Thousand Years, the collection also includes the previously unreleased new composition Pilgrimage to the Phantom City and rare recent live recordings. The album offers music of healing and contemplation for both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners navigating today's rapidly changing world. Its collection of relaxing music, ambient music, instrumental music, meditation music, and nature music reflects the timeless appeal of Himekami's sound.

Coinciding with the album's streaming release, a new music video for The Prayer Of Thousand Years, one of Himekami's most beloved compositions, has also been released. Reimagining the song's theme of prayers transcending time and space, the video presents breathtaking imagery inspired by the sacred landscapes of Tohoku and the vastness of the cosmos, creating a deeply moving visual experience.

Together, the best album and The Prayer Of Thousand Years Music Video offer an opportunity to experience the evolving artistic world of Himekami.

Streaming Information

Himekami 45th Anniversary Best Album

“Himekami 45th Anniversary ULTIMATE BEST”

2-disc collection: DISC 1 – Voice Edition / DISC 2 – Instrumental Edition

UHQCD, DUO case - 32 tracks

Purchase: https://shop.ponycan.com/collections/himekami260624

Streaming: https://lnk.to/Himekami_Best

Music Video Information

Song Title: The Prayer Of Thousand Years

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePuFPUS80qM

About Himekakmi

The group's name was inspired by Mt. Himekami in Morioka City, Iwate Prefecture.

Based in a studio nestled in the forests of the Kitakami Mountains, Himekami creates music rooted in the folk songs and traditional music of Japan’s Tohoku region. The group's signature sound combines the transparent tones of the synthesizer with distinctive melodic lines incorporating the traditional Japanese vocal ornamentation known as kobushi (melisma). Since the late 1990s, Himekami has further expanded its musical expression through the introduction of the natural vocal chorus known as "Himekami Voice," creating an even more majestic sonic landscape. From northeastern Japan’s Tohoku region to audiences around the world, Himekami continues to compose music that resonates like a timeless prayer.

Members

First Generation (1980–2004): Yoshiaki Hoshi

Second Generation (2004–Present): Yoshiki Hoshi

Born in 1978, Yoshiki Hoshi is the eldest son of Yoshiaki Hoshi. He participated in Himekami's album productions and concerts as both a composer and performer before succeeding the group following Yoshiaki Hoshi's passing on October 1, 2004.

Information

Himekami Official Web: https://himekami.jp/

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@himekamijp

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