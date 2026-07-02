Caribbean Citizenship by Investment, The Story behind the headlines Harvey Law Group

Jean-François Harvey examines the legal implications of recent developments across the Caribbean, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Citizenship is a right. Access to another country is a privilege granted by a host state to a foreign national. The two are distinct, and recent events have not changed that.” — Jean-Francois Harvey, Founder, Harvey Law Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Law Group has released a new legal assessment examining the legislative and regulatory developments that have shaped Caribbean citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes during the first half of 2026.

Prepared by the firm's Founder, Jean-François Harvey, the publication analyses recent developments across the Caribbean, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, including the establishment of the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA), changes to international travel policies and evolving regulatory oversight. The assessment distinguishes enacted legal reforms from political announcements and media commentary, providing investors, advisers and legal professionals with a clearer understanding of what has changed and what remains unchanged.

The publication was prepared following a period of increased international attention on Caribbean investment migration programmes. During the first half of 2026, governments and international institutions introduced a series of measures affecting the region, including new US immigration policies, updated European Commission guidance on visa-free travel, the United Kingdom's introduction of a visa requirement for Saint Lucian nationals and the completion of the legislative framework establishing ECCIRA.

Tcxhese developments have generated considerable public discussion, but not all have the same legal significance. While international mobility policies continue to evolve, the report concludes that the creation of ECCIRA represents the most significant structural development affecting participating Caribbean programmes during the reporting period, introducing a common regulatory framework designed to strengthen oversight, due diligence and regional cooperation.

"The volume of recent commentary has made it increasingly difficult for investors to distinguish between political announcements and changes that have genuine legal effect," said Jean-François Harvey, Founder of Harvey Law Group.

"Immigration law develops through legislation, regulation and established legal processes. Our objective was to provide a measured legal assessment that places recent developments into their proper context and helps readers understand what has changed, what has not, and what those developments may mean in practice."

The assessment also examines the legal implications of recent measures introduced by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. While these developments have attracted significant international attention, the publication explains that they primarily concern entry policies and visa arrangements rather than the legal validity of citizenship granted under Caribbean nationality laws.

The report further notes that Caribbean governments have responded to increased international scrutiny by strengthening regulatory oversight through closer regional cooperation and harmonised standards. According to Harvey Law Group, these reforms demonstrate the continued evolution of Caribbean citizenship by investment programmes rather than a retreat from them.

"The most significant development has not been the international scrutiny itself, but how Caribbean governments have responded," Harvey said. "The establishment of ECCIRA reflects a coordinated effort to strengthen governance, enhance due diligence and reinforce confidence in the region's citizenship by investment programmes."

The publication concludes that investors should assess recent developments within their broader legal and regulatory context rather than relying on individual headlines. It encourages prospective applicants to consider factors such as programme governance, regulatory standards and long-term objectives when evaluating available options.

About Harvey Law Group

Harvey Law Group is an international law firm specialising in investment migration, business immigration and cross-border legal services. With offices across multiple jurisdictions, the firm advises private clients, families, entrepreneurs and businesses on residence and citizenship by investment, international mobility and global immigration strategy.

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